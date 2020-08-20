Disability education lacking amid pandemic

The single mother of a NSW student with Down syndrome felt her daughter was treated like an afterthought when her high school shut due to coronavirus, a royal commission has heard.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, said educational resources provided by the school were cartoonish and her daughter wasn’t included in online learning groups.

“At the core of this there is some deeply-rooted ableism,” she told the commission on Wednesday.

“There is a view that students with disability are an add-on, a burden, that they belong somewhere else.

“This should be turned around … students with disabilities should be made a priority rather than an afterthought.”

Advocacy group Children and Young People with Disability Australia (CYDA) surveyed 700 people from April to June about their education experiences.

About 60 per cent of respondents said students with a disability had not received adequate educational support during the pandemic.

More than 70 per cent reported students with a disability were more socially isolated than classmates.

“The overarching driver is … an absolute absence of pandemic planning for the needs of children and young people with disability,” CYDA CEO Mary Sayers told the commission.

The Year 7 student’s mother said it took weeks for some teachers to send them appropriate school work.

The royal commission is examining the impact of COVID-19 on people with a disability and the federal government’s response.

Ricky Buchanan, 45, has lived with multiple disabilities since her teenage years and hasn’t left her Melbourne house for two decades.

She said a friend had spent nine days bed-bound eating only muesli bars while waiting for a test.

Ms Buchanan, who has chronic fatigue and is largely bed-ridden, was forced to set up her own coronavirus safeguards and bought personal protective equipment for carers.

She made a sign for her home to let visitors know there was someone vulnerable living inside.

After posting a picture of the sign on Facebook, Ms Buchanan was inundated with requests for something similar.

“I think they were really desperate to have something, as everyone was feeling so vulnerable,” she said.

Ms Buchanan said she had been able to watch concerts and theatre online using technology which wasn’t available pre-pandemic.

“Everything I’ve have been campaigning for for 20 years has now been dropped in my lap,” she said.

“I’m so scared they are going to go once the pandemic is over.”

The commission has previously heard a federal government health plan at the beginning of the pandemic in February did not mention people with a disability and one wasn’t developed until April 16 after lobbying.