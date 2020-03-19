Discover Australian Associated Press

Max King will make a highly anticipated AFL debut when St Kilda takes on North Melbourne. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

King to make Saints debut in AFL round one

By Shayne Hope

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 16:34:27

St Kilda will unleash generational talent Max King as one of a raft of debutants across the AFL in round one.

King failed to play a senior game in his first year because of knee and hamstring injuries, after being snapped up with pick four in the 2018 draft.

But the lifelong Saints fan will fulfil a childhood dream when he runs out in the No.12 jumper made famous by mentor and club legend Nick Riewoldt against North Melbourne on Sunday.

“He’s very exciting,” St Kilda coach Brett Ratten said.

“His wait to play an AFL game has been a while and it’s a dream, like any kid.

“For him to run out on Sunday and play will be great for him.”

Experienced Dylan Roberton will play his first game for St Kilda in almost two years after being sidelined by a heart condition.

The Kangaroos will name Majak Daw in their squad despite the big defender being sent home from training on Thursday as he battles what coach Rhyce Shaw described as a “common cold”.

If Daw does play, it will be his first AFL game since August 2018 after his recovery from injuries suffered in a fall off the Bolte Bridge in December of that year.

Gold Coast are expected to unveil the top two draft picks from last year’s draft, with Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson set to play against Port Adelaide at Metricon Stadium.

But fellow young gun Izak Rankine will have to wait a little longer to make his highly anticipated debut after sustaining another hamstring injury.

Mitch Georgiades will debut for Port Adelaide despite the high-flying draftee not playing a single game last year because of injury, while ruckman Scott Lycett has overcome an Achilles issue.

But the Power will head north without Charlie Dixon after the ex-Suns key forward was ruled out with an adductor injury.

Sam Sturt will debut for Fremantle against Essendon on Saturday, but top-10 draft selections Hayden Young and Caleb Serong will have to bide their time for now.

GWS’s Tom Green, Melbourne duo Kysaiah Pickett and Toby Bedford, Collingwood son-of-a-gun Tyler Brown and Western Bulldogs feel-good story Ben Cavarra are all set to make their first appearances on the big stage.

The Demons have lost former captain Nathan Jones (achilles), Christian Salem (glandular fever) and luckless utility Aaron vandenBerg (foot) for their trip to Perth to take on West Coast.

The Eagles will unveil boom recruit Tim Kelly as part of a talented engine room that has them firmly in flag contention at this early stage.

