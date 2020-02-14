Kings claim NBL history with Hawks rout

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Andrew Bogut returned to action as Sydney Kings wrapped up the NBL minor premiership. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Kings claim NBL history with Hawks rout

By Matt Encarnacion

February 14, 2020

2020-02-14 22:51:18

Sydney Kings have become the first NBL team in history to lead the league from start to finish after ending the regular season with a 98-82 rout of Illawarra.

Casper Ware led the Kings with 19 points and three assists, Jae’Sean Tate also dropped 19 points, while Brad Newley added 17 from the bench. 

More importantly, Andrew Bogut made a successful return from a back issue and Kevin Lisch upped his minutes after his long-term lay-off.

Forward Craig Moeller was another who made a comeback from an ankle injury. 

Hawks guard Sunday Dech impressed with a game-high points, but received little help on their way to finishing the season with a 10th straight defeat.

The wooden spooners have now failed to win a game in 2020. 

The Kings now wait to find out who they face in the semi-finals, with New Zealand currently fourth after their win over South-East Melbourne earlier on Friday.

However, Melbourne United, the Kings’ bitter rivals, can steal the final play-offs spot with a win over the Phoenix on Sunday. 

Sixth-placed Brisbane are also an outside chance should results fall their way.

Kings coach Will Weaver was proud of the way his team took care of business despite the occasion and what was at stake.

“The trap is to think of it in any different terms than the way you’ve thought about games throughout the year,” Weaver said.

“You can’t talk all this talk about keeping your approach and then suddenly be like: ‘Oh yeah, we get some cool record and some trophy, they’re going to give us, and by the way the play-offs are going on, and look at the standings, and who you’re going to play.’ 

“Who cares? Our group is good there.”

A heaving crowd of 11,407 at Qudos Bank Arena watched the Kings claim their first minor premiership since 2007-08.

And the big turnout ensured the Kings’ outstanding season was the first time the franchise averaged over 10,000 fans per game at home. 

The Kings were in a celebratory mood from the tip-off, beginning with Tate nailing back-to-back threes in the opening exchanges. 

Sydney coach Will Weaver almost emptied out his bench by quarter time, with only a 13-point first-quarter by Dech keeping the Hawks close. 

Ten Kings players were on the scoresheet by halftime, which ended with Ware dropping a buzzer-beater from distance for a 14-point lead. 

Illawarra tried hard to close the gap upon resumption, but any chance of a comeback ended when Dech picked up his fourth foul midway through the frame.

Hawks coach Matt Flinn tried to find some positivity out of a dismal season. 

“We’ll rebuild and try and look at some areas where we’ll need to improve and then we’ll go from there. I’m really looking forward to this,” he said. 

“We’ve had a disappointing record, (but) the learning curve we’ve all been on this year has been enormous and we’ll be better for the run.”

Latest sport

basketball

Kings claim NBL history with Hawks rout

Sydney Kings have claimed their first NBL minor premiership after ending the regular season with a 98-82 rout of Illawarra.

cricket

Aus top order will keep attacking: Gardner

Australia's misfiring top order won't change their attacking approach despite their women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies being cancelled.

Australian rules football

Knee injury sours Melbourne's AFLW victory

Luckless forward Ainslie Kemp suffered a suspected serious knee injury during Melbourne's 20-point win over the Western Bulldogs on Friday night.

rugby league

Panthers, Knights impress at NRL Nines

Penrith and Newcastle have stunned with huge victories on the first day of the NRL Nines at HBF Stadium in Perth.

Australian rules football

Star Hawk clears big hurdle in AFL return

Hawthorn star Tom Mitchell is closing in on a round one return as he nears the end of his recovery from a broken leg.

news

politics

Travel ban in national interest: Treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says the coronavirus-related travel ban is in the national interest, despite the impact it is having on the economy.

sport

cricket

Aus top order will keep attacking: Gardner

Australia's misfiring top order won't change their attacking approach despite their women's T20 World Cup warm-up game against the West Indies being cancelled.

world

disease

No peak in sight as China virus cases jump

China has reported more than 5000 new coronavirus cases while Japan recorded its first death due to the illness.