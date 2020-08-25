Discover Australian Associated Press

Lion Dairy, the maker of Dairy Farmers milk, will no longer be sold to a Chinese government company. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

agriculture

Kirin scraps Lion Dairy sale to China firm

By AAP

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 12:08:51

Kirin Holdings Co has pulled the pin up on a deal that would have seen the Japanese company’s wholly-owned Australian dairy firm Lion Dairy & Drinks sold to a Chinese company.

The announcement follows reports the Australian government could block the deal in its first veto since announcing a shake-up of foreign investment laws in July.

Kirin on Tuesday agreed with China’s Mengniu Dairy Co to terminate a $600 million transfer deal signed in November because the Foreign Investment Review Board was unlikely to approve it.

“This is an unfortunate result,” Kirin said in a statement.

“But the revival and restructuring of Lion Dairy & Drinks are a top priority and we will continue to look for the best scenarios for the business with Lion.”

Lion Dairy & Drinks, formerly known as National Foods, is a major dairy company that produces, markets and distributes some of Australia’s best-known brands in milk, dairy beverages, yoghurt, juice and soy.

The Australian Financial Review reported last week that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg planned to go against the advice of the FIRB, which was in favour of approving the deal.

The deal had previously won approval from Australia’s competition regulator in February.

Revised foreign ownership laws give the treasurer last-resort power to vary or impose conditions on such deals or force divestment in the event of a national security risk.

The changes came against the backdrop of increasing China-Australia diplomatic tensions after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, which was first reported in China at the end of last year.

The sale of Lion Dairy would have advanced Kirin’s strategy of offloading underperforming assets.

It would also have given the Chinese government part-owned company control of Australian household brands like Pura, Dairy Farmers and Dare flavoured milk.

rugby league

Broncos, Seibold agree to part ways

Brisbane will part ways with mentor Anthony Seibold less than two years into the coach's five-year NRL contract after a disastrous 2020 campaign.

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Lynch found not guilty at tribunal

Richmond forward Tom Lynch has been found not guilty of striking Essendon's Michael Hurley at the AFL tribunal.

Australian rules football

AFL sheds jobs amid further financial pain

There will be significant job losses at the AFL after the league announced its restructure in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

soccer

Victory back inexperienced Brebner in A-L

Melbourne Victory have backed inexperienced coach Grant Brebner to lead the A-League powerhouse through a massive rebuild.

fire

NSW govt accepts all fire inquiry advice

The NSW government has accepted all 76 recommendations of an independent inquiry into the unprecedented 2019-2020 bushfire season in which 25 people died.

international court or tribunal

Signs of emotion from terrorist Tarrant

Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant remains in the dock in the New Zealand High Court as he listens to victims from his shooting in Christchurch last year.