Kiwis begin life in lockdown ‘bubbles’

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
New Zealanders have woken to an eerie calmness as a lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19 begins. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Kiwis begin life in lockdown ‘bubbles’

By Ben McKay

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 12:20:37

New Zealanders have woken to an eerie calmness that will be their new normal for the next month.

There are fewer cars on the road, a vastly reduced number of trains, buses and planes running to their schedules, and almost no one on the footpaths.

Save for a few people in and outside supermarkets and pharmacies, all keeping the recommended distance of two metres apart, there is quiet. 

Under order from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Kiwis are in an enforced lockdown as the government aims to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Not that New Zealand has hit a crisis point yet, or that hospitals are groaning with COVID-19 infected patients.

On Thursday, Kiwi health officials confirmed another batch of 78 cases of the virus, taking the country’s overall tally to 283.

Of those, 27 have recovered, just seven people currently require hospitalisation, with none requiring treatment in intensive care units.

Unlike Australia, New Zealand is heading into a major clampdown ahead of any loss of life.

Schools, universities and non-essential businesses – including restaurants and hairdressers – have been ordered shut, and their workers sent home.

Ms Ardern said despite the clampdown, more Kiwis would catch the virus in the coming weeks.

“The numbers will go up. The modelling suggests we may have several thousand cases. That could be within a 10 to 12 day period,” she said.

“But if we all follow the rules we should then see a difference being made.”

Kiwis have been asked to keep any physical contact to within their household and any nearby close family members – their partners or children only – during the lockdown.

Additionally, Kiwis that live alone can nominate one person to spend time with, to ensure a degree of closeness to those most isolated.

Personal groupings are being referred to as your “bubble”.

Microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles said maintaining the integrity of your bubble is the most important factor.

“You are in a bubble … and you need to stay in your bubble and if you get out of your bubble you’re going to pop that bubble and that’s going to put us all at risk,” she told Radio NZ.

“People are the weak points.

“Hand-washing is so, so important. We can go outside, keep it to essential trips and stay two metres away from people … we need to wash our hands as soon as we get back in the house.”

Civil Defence Emergency Management Director Sarah Stuart-Black said she understood many would be anxious, but urged New Zealanders to settle into a new groove.

“Just take a bit of a breath,” she said.

“We’re talking about hanging out at home. You’ve still got a TV and you’ve got the water out of the tap and you’ve got the things in your cupboard.

“We can work through this step by step.”

Latest sport

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

tennis

Wimbledon set to meet on 2020 cancellation

Wimbledon organisers say they are evaluating all options in regards to the 2020 championships, including postponement.

sport

No deals yet on NRL, AFL pay cuts

The NRL and AFL are yet to settle on a figure for player pay cuts in the wake of the halts to their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Summer Olympics

Oly delay causes selection drama for some

While some Tokyo Olympic athletes are locked in for 2021, others are waiting to hear if and how their qualification for the Games will change after the delay.

news

health

NSW lockdown inches closer as cases climb

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in NSW has risen by 186 to 1405, with authorities concerned by 145 cases without a clear source of transmission.

sport

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

world

politics

US House to pass $2.2 trillion virus bill

The $US2.2 trillion economic package aimed at countering the impact of coronavirus is set for passage in the US House of Representatives.