Kiwis say all the pressure on hosts Aust

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Alyssa Healy has shrugged New Zealand mind games over their looming T20 World Cup clash. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Kiwis say all the pressure on hosts Aust

By Eamonn Tiernan

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 00:16:58

New Zealand say all the pressure is on hosts Australia heading into their trans-Tasman clash to decide who makes the T20 World Cup semi-finals.

Australia bounced back from a shock loss to India and a narrow win against Sri Lanka in their opening matches by thrashing Bangladesh on Thursday night. 

New Zealand face Bangladesh on Saturday but even if they lose they could beat Australia in Melbourne on Monday and progress on net run-rate. 

Kiwi veteran Katey Martin delivered the first sledge after her side fell to India on Thursday afternoon, suggesting Australia could buckle under the expectations of a nation.  

“It’s effectively a quarter-final for us and you know we’ve got nothing to lose. All the pressure is on Australia, it’s their home World Cup,” Martin said. 

Australian batter Alyssa Healy, who has made a stunning return to form this tournament and is the World Cup’s leading run-scorer, said her side welcomed the expectation. 

“She loves a bit of banter old Katey Martin so it doesn’t surprise me at all (those comments),” Healy said.

“They’re well within their right to come out and try and put some pressure on us through their words but we’ll just focus on what we need to do.

“World Cups are incredibly difficult to win, we’ve been so successful at them by grinding wins out and every single team in this competition is going to come really really hard at us.

“We know that and sometimes we have to go into a defensive mindset and just absorb as much energy as we can and then push it back on them.

“We know it’s going to be tricky, we know that coming into this World Cup so there’s no extra pressure now.”

India has clinched their spot in the semis. South Africa, Pakistan, England and the West Indies all remain in contention for the two spots in the other group. 

Latest sport

cricket

Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

Since his international debut in 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia than legspinner Adam Zampa.

cricket

Warner returns as Sunrisers IPL captain

Star Australia batsman David Warner has been re-appointed captain of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad

cricket

Kiwis say all the pressure on hosts Aust

Australia face New Zealand in a mouth-watering clash on Monday to decide the teams' T20 World Cup finals fate.

cricket

Aussies thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup

Australia has hammered Bangladesh by 86 runs in their T20 World Cup clash in Canberra, to enhance their semi-final hopes alive.

cricket

Aussies backing in Marsh, Wade for T20s

Australia's middle order looms as the only real area of concern after the tourists posted a big win in Cape Town to take out the T20 series.

news

politics

PM on virus: 'don't panic, we're prepared'

Australia has activated its coronavirus emergency response plan in anticipation that coronavirus will soon be declared a global pandemic.

sport

cricket

Zampa not taking Aussie spot for granted

Since his international debut in 2016, only Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell have played more white-ball cricket for Australia than legspinner Adam Zampa.

world

epidemic and plague

No country will be spared: virus experts

As governments worldwide scramble to contain the coronavirus epidemic, WHO warns it would be a "fatal mistake" for countries to assume they won't get cases.