Newcastle NRL sensation Bradman Best won't play against North Queensland after a biosecurity breach. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Knights’ Best out of NRL for parent visit

By Scott Bailey

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 16:37:39

Newcastle’s teenage sensation Bradman Best will miss Saturday’s NRL clash with North Queensland for a biosecurity breach after visiting his parents.

The 18-year-old visited his family on Sunday morning, just hours after the league had relaxed its biosecurity bubble and let players out of the house.

Under the NRL’s rules, players must have clearance to visit other households or meet with anyone from outside their own house or the club’s bubble.

Best had failed to seek approval to visit another home.

Newcastle claimed there had been “some confusion” over the change to the protocols, with Best not realising he had to gain approval.

“To his credit, Best reported his mistake to the club’s COVID coordinator who shared the information with the NRL,” the Knights said.

As a result, Best has been forced to stay away from the team’s bubble for seven days, and will therefore miss the Townsville trip.

It means he won’t return to team training until next week, with Enari Tuala to take his spot at centre.

The news comes as a blow to the Knights, given Best had scored five tries in four games this year and set up a lethal combination with Kalyn Ponga on the left edge.

