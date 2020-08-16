Discover Australian Associated Press

Kalyn Ponga starred for Newcastle in their narrow win over Manly. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Knights enter race for NRL’s top four

By Scott Bailey

August 16, 2020

2020-08-16 18:08:04

Newcastle can stop dreaming about their first NRL finals series in seven years and start talking top four after announcing themselves as genuine contenders.

The Knights’ rollercoaster 26-24 win over Manly on Sunday moved them into sixth, but just one point behind Canberra and Sydney Roosters on the ladder.

Newcastle have not made the NRL’s top four since 2006, but they are now as good as chance as any in 2020.

While Penrith, Parramatta and Melbourne continue to pull away up front, the Roosters are struggling with injuries after their loss to Melbourne and Canberra still have their woes.

Newcastle meanwhile have four bottom-six teams on their run home, with clashes against the Roosters and Cronulla their only top-eight challenges.

“I’d be rapt (to make top four), I’m not saying it’s not something we all want to aspire to,” coach Adam O’Brien said.

“But I also know you can get caught if you look too far down the track.

“We need to just keep building on performances.

“There are areas in that game we need to be better at because if we do make the top four we are going to have to be better at a couple of areas.”

The Knights’ only concern from Sunday was the aggravation of a knee injury for Daniel Saifiti on return, although medicos are hopeful it is only scar tissue damage.

Kalyn Ponga was magical, setting up two tries with great balls for his centres, David Klemmer was a powerhouse up front and Kurt Mann continues to impress.

Down 12-0 early and then 24-20 with eight minutes to go, the Knights looked beaten against a desperate Manly before Enari Tuala scored the match winner.

“We would have lost that game last year, 100 per cent,” Klemmer said.

“Our mentality and what we went through in the off-season training-wise.

“We were put in situations like that in the off-season too. To win that is a big thing confidence-wise.”

While the race for the top four is alive thanks to the Roosters’ battles, Manly now need a miracle to turn the bottom of the eight into a battle.

The Sea Eagles’ loss on Sunday put them four points behind eighth-placed South Sydney. 

They also dropped to 10th behind the Wests Tigers on for-and-against after they beat Canterbury 29-28.

Next week now shapes as crucial, with every chance the top eight could be all but decided.

Manly play Souths on Saturday in what is a must-win game for the Sea Eagles, while the Wests Tigers’ tough run home begins against the Roosters.

Cronulla in seventh also have Penrith on Friday night, while up top Melbourne and Parramatta face off which could prove vital in determining who has a home final in week one come October.

