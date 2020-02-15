Discover Australian Associated Press

The Gold Coast Titans are undefeated after two games at the NRL Nines in Perth. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Knights, Titans undefeated at NRL Nines

By Pamela Whaley

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 17:46:31

Newcastle and the Gold Coast have made a statement for their new coaches, winning through to the quarter finals of the NRL Nines after an undefeated run through the preliminary rounds in Perth.

Adam O’Brien and Justin Holbrook watched on after a pre-season of hard work as the Knights and Titans emerged along with North Queensland as the only teams to win both of their round robin games.

Lead by returning legend Kurt Gidley, the Knights will take on tournament favourites Parramatta in the first game of the finals after the Eels scraped through on their for-and-against differential.

Newcastle followed up 34-0 thrashing of the Warriors on Friday with a 16-4 over Penrith while the Titans, conquerors of Canberra in game one, edged the West Tigers 14-13.

St George Illawarra will take on the Panthers in the next game, but will be without star fullback Matt Dufty who has been rushed to hospital with a suspected fractured cheekbone.

South Sydney have also made it through to the quarter finals and will play the undefeated Cowboys, while the Titans will play Manly.

The winner of each game will progress through to the semi-finals later in the afternoon.

