Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Residents of the worst-affected aged care homes have been transferred to hospitals. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

retrovirus

Vic regional rules tighten on horror day

By Carly Waters

July 30, 2020

2020-07-30 12:07:03

Victorians will have to wear masks when they leave home after the state recorded 723 more COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths, marking new one-day records.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Thursday said the mask directive issued to residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire would be extended to all of regional Victoria from Monday.

The state government will also ban residents of the Colac-Otway, Greater Geelong, Surf Coast, Moorabool, Golden Plains, and the Borough of Queenscliffe local government areas from receiving visitors from Friday.

“These are preventative steps … it will be inconvenient for some, but at the end of the day, keeping those numbers very, very low is about protecting public health, protecting vulnerable people, protecting every family,” Mr Andrews told reporters on Thursday.

The premier said venues such as pubs and cafes in Greater Geelong and the other six local government areas could remain open. 

But data showed family and friends visiting households and this was driving up infection rates.

“The large part of (transmission) is of course in workplaces,” Mr Andrews said.

“But some of the transmission is in households and that makes sense when you think about it. 

“People are not necessarily taking the distance in their family time. 

“It’s a natural thing. You let your guard down.”

Regional Victoria currently has 255 active cases, with 159 in six local areas around Geelong.

Anyone in Victoria who have had positive coronavirus tests are getting a knock on the door their homes by Australian Defence Force personnel or public health officials.

Mr Andrews said several people were not home when doorknocked and some had left to go to work.

“If you are a positive case you need to be at home and you need to be isolating,” he said. 

Mr Andrews said the latest Victoria fatalities were three men and three women in their 70s, three men and two women in their 80s, and two men aged in their 90s.

Ten of the deaths are understood to be linked to aged care facilities.

The deaths take the state toll to 105 and the national figure to 189.

Latest news

virus diseases

Australia's virus death toll rises to 189

Australia's death toll has risen to 189 after 13 more people died in Victoria, with the state setting new grim records as the outbreak continues.

health

Parklea inmate positive, 18 NSW cases

An inmate at Sydney's Parklea jail has tested positive to COVID-19 while Queensland has announced an entry ban on all Greater Sydney residents.

retrovirus

Vic regional rules tighten on horror day

Victoria will ban residents in six local government areas from receiving visitors from Friday after the state recorded a new one-day infection record.

economy, business and finance

Teen fined as Qld confirms three new cases

Two teenagers will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to Queensland from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.

politics

Leaders to focus on Indigenous wellbeing

The first Closing the Gap targets developed with Indigenous people have been set out on Thursday, in a revamped bid to improve Aboriginal wellbeing.

news

virus diseases

Australia's virus death toll rises to 189

Australia's death toll has risen to 189 after 13 more people died in Victoria, with the state setting new grim records as the outbreak continues.

sport

NBA

Aussie stars face adversity in NBA bubble

Joe Ingles misses his family, Ben Simmons overcame a back injury, Aron Baynes was floored by COVID-19 and Patty Mills is suffering body aches.

world

virus diseases

US deaths top 150,000 as French rate rises

Several European countries have ramped up restrictions in a bid to contain rising COVID-19 infections as the US death toll from the disease surpassed 150,000.