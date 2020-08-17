Discover Australian Associated Press

Kogan had a 55 per cent jump in full-year profit. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

consumer goods

Kogan posts 55.9% full-year profit boost

By Steven Deare

August 17, 2020

2020-08-17 11:31:41

Online shopping site Kogan has confirmed its status as one of the best performing businesses of the COVID-19 pandemic after posting a 55 per cent jump in full-year profit.

The business reaped $26.8 million in net profit for the 2019/20 financial year as consumers shunned bricks and mortar shops during the coronavirus pandemic.

The result easily bettered the 2018/19 result of $17.2 million.

“There is a retail revolution taking place as more and more shoppers learn about the benefits of e-commerce,” founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan said on Monday.

The company said it will continue to develop Kogan Marketplace and review acquisition opportunities.

The Marketplace platform is similar to eBay and allows third parties to sell goods on the Kogan website.

Shareholders will receive a dividend of 13.5 cents per share, fully franked, higher from the 2019 payout of 8.2 cents per share, fully franked.

