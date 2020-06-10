Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Kogan shares are in a trading halt pending a capital raising. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

retail

Kogan raising up to $115m amid online boom

By AAP

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 10:57:28

Online retailer Kogan.com is raising up to $115 million through a share sale to institutional and retail investors.

The capital raising will comprise of an institutional share placement to raise $100 million at a price of $11.45 per share.

Kogan.com will also raise up to $15 million from existing retail investors through a share purchase plan at the same price.

The sale price for Kogan.com shares represents a 7.5 per cent discount to Tuesday’s closing price of $12.38.

While shares in the company are currently in a trading halt pending the institutional placement, they have risen more than 60 per cent since the start of the year.

The company said proceeds from the capital raising will be used to provide the financial flexibility to act quickly on opportunities to take advantage of current market conditions. 

“While multiple opportunities are presenting themselves, the company will focus on opportunities that are value accretive and broaden its offering, expand its customer base or enhance its operating model,” it said in a statement to the ASX.

Kogan last week reported a surge in its online sales during April and May as coronavirus lockdowns restricted activity in the retail sector.  

It reported gross sales were up more than 100 per cent from a year ago, while gross profit improved more than 130 per cent for the two-month period.

Its numbers were a contrast to the disastrous April trading figures for the broader retail industry.

Retail spending fell by a record 17.7 per cent in April, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed, as COVID-19 related lockdown measures and job losses impacted consumer demand.  

Kogan in May acquired family-run furniture and homewares company Matt Blatt for $4.4 million and in 2016 acquired iconic retailer Dick Smith.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

GWS will have up to 350 patrons attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday after receiving approval from the NSW government.

rugby league

NSW not opening NRL gates to fans yet

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has shut down talk that NRL fans will be allowed to return to the grandstands as early as this week.

rugby league

Marshall out, Reynolds returns for Tigers

Following defeat by Gold Coast, Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has dropped Benji Marshall as part of mass changes for Saturday's NRL clash with Canberra.

Australian rules football

Ex-Magpie in AFL racism claim

Heritier Lumumba says his experiences of racism during 10 years at Collingwood were inadequately dealt with by the club and AFL.

Australian rules football

Pies' Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

Collingwood speedster Jaidyn Stephenson has not been able to force himself into the team for the AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

news

politics

Wage subsidy focus for parliament's return

The Morrison government's wage subsidy scheme is expected to dominate debate during a two-week sitting of federal parliament.

sport

Australian rules football

Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

GWS will have up to 350 patrons attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne at Giants Stadium on Sunday after receiving approval from the NSW government.

world

homicide

Family calls for justice at Floyd funeral

George Floyd, a black man who died under a white police officer's knee, has been memorialised at a funeral in Texas as "the cornerstone of a movement".