Kogan increased profit by 115 per cent to more than $17 million in June. Image by Tracey Nearmy/AAP PHOTOS

electronic commerce

Kogan’s June profit soars to $17m

By Steven Deare

July 21, 2020

2020-07-21 09:35:37

Kogan increased profit by 115 per cent to more than $17 million in June and its founder has responded to a court ruling that found the online retailer misled customers during a sales promotion.

Kogan’s profit figures were well ahead of the same month last year, largely helped by shoppers’ preference to buy online and stay away from shops during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales for June amounted to more than $94 million and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was more than $7.9 million.

However the business may still have a hefty penalty to pay after the Federal Court found it hiked the prices of more than 600 products before a sale in June 2018.

The court agreed with Australian Competition and Consumer Commission claims Kogan had increased prices by more than 10 per cent before offering some customers a 10 per cent reduction.

Founder Ruslan Kogan seemed to refer to the ruling without mentioning it in his trading update message.

“The thing I love about running an eCommerce company is that we operate in one of the most transparent and competitive industries,” he said.

Mr Kogan said the website’s prices were advertised every second of the day and everyone could browse and compare them.

“Every decision we make in the business assumes that our customers are smart shoppers who have done lots of research – in other words, educated, informed consumers.”

