Almost 100 nations now limit arrivals from South Korea, which is battling a big COVID-10 outbreak. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Korea declares care zone as virus spreads

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 21:25:06

South Korea has declared a “special care zone” around a second city hit hard by the coronavirus and the US military confirmed two new cases among relatives of its troops in the country, which is battling the biggest outbreak outside China.

Australia became the latest country to impose travel restrictions on South Koreans, with almost 100 nations now limiting arrivals from the East Asian country, which reported 760 new coronavirus cases on Thursday for a total of 6088.

The government declared a “special care zone” around Gyeongsan, a city of about 275,000 people southeast of Seoul, promising extra resources such as face masks.

Gyeongsan has seen a spike in cases in recent days, many of them linked to a fringe Christian group at the centre of South Korea’s outbreak. Similar zones have been declared around neighbouring Daegu city and Cheongdo County.

About 75 per cent of all cases in South Korea are in and around Daegu, its fourth-largest city, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

“Every day is sad and tough like a war. But our Daegu citizens are showing surprise wisdom and courage,” Daegu Mayor Kwon Young-jin told reporters on Thursday.

About 2120 patients were waiting for hospital beds in Daegu, city officials said. Dozens of newly commissioned military nurses were due to begin work in the city on Thursday.

The KCDC reported five more deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 37. The flu-like virus that emerged from China late last year has infected more than 95,300 people and killed almost 3,300 around the world, mostly in China.

South Korea also said it was banning the export of face masks, stepping up their production and would ration them to limit individual purchases to two a week, in a bid to ease shortages and curb hoarding.

People have flocked to supermarkets, pharmacies and online distributors to buy masks and other supplies, with hundreds lining up at some stores every morning.

KCDC Deputy Director Kwon Jun-wook advised all South Koreans to stay home and avoid “any gatherings, especially those that take place in enclosed places with many people such as religious events”.

US Forces Korea reported two new cases, for a total of six among soldiers, employees or people related to the roughly 28,500 US troops stationed in South Korea.

Australia’s ban on the arrival of foreigners from South Korea is a blow to Seoul’s efforts to prevent the United States imposing such restrictions.

“It is a deeply regrettable step, and we will closely consult Australian authorities for a swift revocation of the measure and to minimise inconvenience for our citizens,” foreign ministry spokesman Kim In-chul told reporters.

South Korea sent three “rapid response” teams to Vietnam on Thursday to help more than 270 citizens quarantined there over coronavirus concerns, the foreign ministry said.

