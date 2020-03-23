Kuwait imposes partial curfew nationwide

Kuwait will impose a nationwide overnight curfew starting to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state news agency KUNA says.

Kuwait, which went into virtual lockdown on Thursday, has taken some of the most drastic steps in the region to curb the virus’ spread.

The Gulf Arab country, which has reported 176 cases of the virus, said violators of the curfew which starts on Sunday from 5pm until 4am, could face up to three years in jail or fines of up to 10,000 dinars ($A55,510). The Kuwait National Guard will aid police in imposing the curfew.

The decision was made due to “some manifestations of non-compliance with precautionary measures,” Deputy Prime Minister Anas al-Saleh said, according to KUNA.

Kuwait’s cabinet also decided to extend a suspension of government and private agencies for two weeks.

It had already announced on Thursday an extension to a suspension of schools and universities until August 4 – the first among its neighbours to impose such lengthy education closures to limit the spread of the sometimes deadly disease.

After a late-night cabinet meeting on Saturday, the minister of trade and industry said the country’s strategic food reserves were “secure and plentiful”, KUNA said. He urged people not to stockpile food and said there was no need to panic.