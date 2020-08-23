La Paz begins door-to-door virus testing

The Bolivian capital of La Paz has started an extensive campaign of door-to-door testing to detect unreported coronavirus infections following an increase in the number of cases in recent days.

The campaign seeks to cover almost half a million people in six days divided over two weekends.

All public activities, and the movement of vehicles, have been suspended during these periods, except in cases or urgency or strict necessity.

“There are six hundred teams that are starting work simultaneously in different parts of the city,” La Paz Mayor Luis Revilla said at an event to kickoff the campaign.

The teams are made up of medical personnel from the health department, medical staff from the public and private universities, as well as members of the Bolivian Police and the Armed Forces.

The authorities are urging people to cooperate with the medical teams and provide reliable information on the health status of their household members.

Bolivia has reported 106,065 confirmed cases and 4,305 deaths since the first infections of the coronavirus were detected in March.