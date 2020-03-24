Discover Australian Associated Press

Hundreds of people are again queuing outside Centrelink offices around the country. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

pension and welfare

Confirm ID during Centrelink call: Govt

By Rebecca Gredley and Daniel McCulloch

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 11:57:30

Australians can confirm their identity over the phone to Centrelink, Social Services Minister Anne Ruston insists.

People were again queuing outside Centrelink offices on Tuesday morning, mirroring devastating scenes across the country on Monday when thousands lined up to register for unemployment benefits.

“You’re no longer required to attend a Centrelink site to provide proof of identity,” Senator Ruston told reporters in Canberra.

“Yesterday, the changes came into place which require you to only provide proof of identity over the phone.

“Understanding these are exceptional circumstances and we don’t want people attending Centrelink sites in person, they will then give you a validation that says: ‘Yes you are who you say you are’, on the basis of what you’ve said, and then you go online and register through MyGov.”

Senator Ruston said the website could now handle 150,000 people at a time, with 123,000 people online on Tuesday morning.

The MyGov online portal crashed on Monday after it was overwhelmed by almost 100,000 newly-unemployed Australians, many of whom were making their first approach to Centrelink.

Senator Ruston says no one could have predicted the spike in the level of demand, even though the government shut down a number of industries to combat the spread of the virus.

Labor social services spokeswoman Linda Burney has urged the government to set up a dedicated Centrelink hotline to help people navigate the welfare system.

“They are scared, they are confused and they are stressed because of drastic changes to their financial situation,” she told ABC radio.

“Get the payments out, cut the red tape and worry about the paperwork later. People need help now.”

Centrelink will boost its workforce by 5000 people to deal with the influx of applicants and extend call centre hours.

But there will be fewer workers at the centres because of social distancing requirements. No pop-up shopfronts are planned.

Many families, workers and business owners have been forced to seek social security as the pandemic throws the national economy into chaos.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert is encouraging people to avoid lining up outside Centrelink offices and apply online instead.

Mr Robert has admitted he was wrong to blame hackers for bringing the MyGov website down, when it was actually overwhelmed by sacked Australians scrambling for benefits.

“I probably should have waited for the investigation before jumping the gun,” he told 2GB radio on Tuesday.

“We prepared over the weekend for 55,000 … I didn’t think I’d have to prepare for 100,000 concurrent users.

“My bad [for] not realising the sheer scale of the decision on Sunday night by national leaders that literally saw hundreds of thousands, maybe a million, people unemployed overnight.”

