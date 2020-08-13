CSIRO chief optimistic for virus vaccine

The head of Australia’s top science agency is optimistic the nation will find a vaccine for coronavirus.

CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall says there are two approaches to the scientific race – to remain quiet until it’s done or be vocal and hope for the best.

“The Australian way is just shut up and do it and, you know, you can shout about from it the rooftops once you’ve succeeded,” he told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

Asked if he thinks Australia will succeed, Dr Marshall had a simple answer: “I’m optimistic.”

He said a lot had changed since a vaccine for the mumps was discovered, which took four years.

But Dr Marshall’s hands were tied when pressed about when the public could expect a coronavirus jab.

“I’m not allowed to answer that question,” he said.

Australian manufacturers are being urged to tell the federal government if they could help to reproduce a coronavirus vaccine.

Submissions will be used to determine the national capacity to make and distribute the drug if an effective candidate is found.

Labor is urging the federal government to increase funding for research so Australians have the best opportunity to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen is also worried the government hasn’t signed any advance purchase agreements, which other countries have done.

The federal government has put $5 million towards a University of Queensland study but Mr Bowen says the cheque needs to be bigger.

“We’re not investing enough in vaccine research,” he told ABC radio.

“We’re putting all our eggs – and not very many eggs – in one basket.

“It would be unthinkable to think a vaccine breaks through and we just can’t get access to it in Australia.”

There is also $13.6 million on offer in grants to support possible vaccine development projects.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fired a warning to other world leaders to ensure they make a vaccine globally available should their nation discover one.

Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

The World Health Organisation is in discussion with Russian health authorities about possible prequalification for the vaccine, which still has to complete final trials.