Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall is optimistic Australia will develop a coronavirus vaccine. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

CSIRO chief optimistic for virus vaccine

By Rebecca Gredley

August 13, 2020

2020-08-13 14:26:06

The head of Australia’s top science agency is optimistic the nation will find a vaccine for coronavirus.

CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall says there are two approaches to the scientific race – to remain quiet until it’s done or be vocal and hope for the best.

“The Australian way is just shut up and do it and, you know, you can shout about from it the rooftops once you’ve succeeded,” he told the National Press Club on Wednesday.

Asked if he thinks Australia will succeed, Dr Marshall had a simple answer: “I’m optimistic.”

He said a lot had changed since a vaccine for the mumps was discovered, which took four years.

But Dr Marshall’s hands were tied when pressed about when the public could expect a coronavirus jab.

“I’m not allowed to answer that question,” he said.

Australian manufacturers are being urged to tell the federal government if they could help to reproduce a coronavirus vaccine.

Submissions will be used to determine the national capacity to make and distribute the drug if an effective candidate is found.

Labor is urging the federal government to increase funding for research so Australians have the best opportunity to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Opposition health spokesman Chris Bowen is also worried the government hasn’t signed any advance purchase agreements, which other countries have done.

The federal government has put $5 million towards a University of Queensland study but Mr Bowen says the cheque needs to be bigger.

“We’re not investing enough in vaccine research,” he told ABC radio.

“We’re putting all our eggs – and not very many eggs – in one basket.

“It would be unthinkable to think a vaccine breaks through and we just can’t get access to it in Australia.”

There is also $13.6 million on offer in grants to support possible vaccine development projects.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has fired a warning to other world leaders to ensure they make a vaccine globally available should their nation discover one.

Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing.

The World Health Organisation is in discussion with Russian health authorities about possible prequalification for the vaccine, which still has to complete final trials.

Latest sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

Australian rules football

Suns, Essendon in second AFL draw for 2020

Gold Coast and Essendon have played out a 73-all AFL draw following a tight tussle at Metricon Stadium.

soccer

Western United beat Glory, make A-L finals

Besart Berisha's brace has led Western United to a 2-0 win over Perth Glory, with the A-League newcomers set to play finals in their first season.

cricket

Cricket bigwigs meet over muddled schedule

State cricketers are keen to learn what their seasons will look like in 2020-21 as the Australian Cricket Council prepares to meet for the first time in 2020.

rugby league

Ten Broncos in latest NRL COVID-19 scare

Police are investigating another potential Brisbane biosecurity breach after 10 Broncos NRL players visited a pub for a meal.

news

politics

PM warns more elderly will die from virus

Scott Morrison has reached out to the families of elderly people who've died during the coronavirus pandemic to reassure them they have not been forgotten.

sport

soccer

Wanderers end A-League season on a high

Western Sydney Wanderers have held off a late Melbourne Victory fightback to finish their A-League season with a 2-1 win at Bankwest Stadium.

world

terrorism

Dozens head to NZ for terror trial

Victims of last year's Christchurch Mosque shootings have returned to NZ, along with family members and support people, for this month's sentencing.