Labor wants the $1500 fortnightly JobKeeper payment to remain at that rate for another six months. Image by Steven Saphore/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Future JobKeeper rate in Treasurer’s hands

By Rebecca Gredley and Matt Coughlan

August 25, 2020

2020-08-25 10:37:24

Federal Labor is unable to oppose planned reductions to wage subsidies and the boosted dole, because the payment rates are up to the treasurer.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said Labor had received draft legislation on Monday night outlining the future of JobKeeper and JobSeeker.

He says the bill extends the payment timeframe rather than outlining a staggered drop in the rates.

“There aren’t any changes to amounts in the legislation, because that’s up to the treasurer,” Mr Albanese told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“But we’ll look at it in detail.”

Labor is set to be briefed on the bill on Tuesday morning ahead of its introduction to parliament on Wednesday.

The Morrison government plans to cut JobKeeper payments from $1500 to $1200 per fortnight at the end of September, and then to $1000 from December to March.

Labor wants the rate to remain at $1500 for another six months with Victoria’s coronavirus lockdown smashing the national economy.

JobSeeker is set to reduce from $1100 to $800 per fortnight until the end of the year before the government develops a longer-term plan.

Labor says it should remain at the higher rate beyond September.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann said it was important to know which businesses would be viable into the future.

“We have to get back to a situation where viable and profitable businesses pay for the wages of their employees out of their income, not on the basis of taxpayer support,” he said.

The Morrison government has also unveiled plans to continue pandemic-inspired emergency powers for employers to change workers’ hours, duties and location.

Under the bill, businesses no longer accessing JobKeeper would retain the industrial relations flexibility measures provided a 10 per cent hit to revenue can be shown.

The government originally floated extending the provisions for all former JobKeeper recipients, but Mr Albanese says it’s still concerning.

“We want to make sure that low paid workers aren’t missing out and aren’t going to have their already low wages slashed substantially under this legislation,” he said.

The government continues to face questions over its handling of the aged care sector, where hundreds of residents have died from coronavirus.

“We argued that the warning bells were going,” Mr Albanese told the Labour caucus, pointing to the royal commission into the sector.

Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck has apologised for his embarrassing failure to know how many nursing homes residents had died from the virus.

Victoria recorded 148 new cases on Tuesday and another eight deaths, taking the national toll to 525.

health

Vic records 148 new virus cases, 8 deaths

Victoria has recorded 148 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths, taking the state toll to 438 and the national count to 525.

crime

Conman Peter Foster charged with fraud

Peter Foster has been charged with fraud-related offences by NSW Police and will appear in a Sydney court after being extradited from Queensland.

politics

Vic Libs feel the heat on branch stacking

Branch-stacking allegations have been levelled against members of the Victorian Liberals, but the party's deputy leader is standing by his colleagues.

politics

Gunner's Labor claim victory in NT poll

Michael Gunner's government have retained power in the Northern Territory, with the latest count showing Labor ahead in 16 seats.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies snare important AFL win over North

Levi Greenwood has made a successful return from a long-term knee injury as Collingwood beat North Melbourne by 30 points at the Gabba.

world

politics

Navalny likely poisoned, says Germany

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Alexei Navalny, a longtime critic of Vladimir Putin, was likely poisoned and needs protection.