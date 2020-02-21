Labor reveals 2050 net zero emissions goal

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Anthony Albanese will use a speech to outline the Labor Party's much-anticipated climate policy. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Labor reveals 2050 net zero emissions goal

By Rebecca Gredley and Matt Coughlan

February 21, 2020

2020-02-21 07:47:30

Federal Labor has adopted a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 as leader Anthony Albanese aims to shift away from the climate wars.

Mr Albanese will use a speech in Melbourne on Friday to outline the party’s much-anticipated climate policy.

The coalition zeroed in on Labor’s emissions reductions and renewable energy targets during last year’s election campaign, forcing the opposition into policy retreat after being defeated.

Mr Albanese says a 2050 net zero target should be as non-controversial in Australia as it is in most nations.

“The climate wars have seen a decade wasted when it should have been a decade won,” he will say.

“We should be a clean energy superpower – harnessing the wind and sun to spark a new manufacturing boom and power generations of jobs.”

Cabinet minister Peter Dutton said the plan would mean higher electricity prices and risk jobs going offshore.

“Anthony Albanese today needs to detail not some airy, fairy aspiration. He needs to tell Australians what it is going to mean, how many jobs will be lost,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the cost of doing nothing could be 20 times the cost of inaction.

“This is a statement of principle about where we get to in the middle of the century,” he said.

He said a medium-term plan about reaching the target would be outlined closer to the next election, which is due by 2022.

Mr Albanese says the goal is in line with scientific advice about what’s necessary to prevent global warming of 2C, and keep it closer to 1.5C.

“The world must achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050,” he will say.

“In other words, the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere is no greater than the amount we absorb which can occur through agriculture, forestry and other means.”

The Labor leader will also rule out using so-called carryover credits from past emissions reduction targets towards current or future goals.

The Morrison government is planning to use the credits from the Kyoto agreement towards the Paris target, of a 26 to 28 per cent reduction on 2005 emissions levels by 2030.

“That’s not acting. It’s cheating. And Australian’s aren’t cheaters,” Mr Albanese will say.

“A Labor government will never use Kyoto carryover credits.”

The speech also criticises Mr Morrison’s handling of the current bushfire season, where more than 30 Australians have died.

Mr Albanese also criticises the government’s $4 million feasibility study for a new coal-fired power station in north Queensland, labelling it “hush money” for climate sceptics.

Latest news

accident (general)

Driver, worker killed in XPT train crash

A driver and another worker have been killed after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed at Wallan, north of Melbourne.

transport accident

Driver, crew member dead after XPT derails

A Sydney to Melbourne XPT has derailed in Victoria, killing the driver and another crew member and injuring multiple passengers.

crime, law and justice

Dead mum took time to accept violence link

The mother of three killed after her estranged partner set fire to her car didn't believe she had been a victim of domestic violence because he didn't hit her.

politics

Labor reveals 2050 net zero emissions goal

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese will outline his party's climate targets during a speech in Melbourne, including a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

politics

NT RAAF base set for $1.1 billion upgrade

The Northern Territory's Tindal Royal Australian Air Force is set to get a $1.1 billion boost to speed up the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter rollout.

news

accident (general)

Driver, worker killed in XPT train crash

A driver and another worker have been killed after the Sydney to Melbourne XPT train derailed at Wallan, north of Melbourne.

sport

rugby union

Eddie Jones apologises after racism joke

Englnd's former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has apologised after making a bizarre remark about racism.

world

health

Covid-19 infections in China dropping

China's National Health Commission reports a total of 74,576 coronavirus infections in China and 2118 deaths including 114 casualties over the past 24 hours.