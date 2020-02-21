Labor reveals 2050 net zero emissions goal

Federal Labor has adopted a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 as leader Anthony Albanese aims to shift away from the climate wars.

Mr Albanese will use a speech in Melbourne on Friday to outline the party’s much-anticipated climate policy.

The coalition zeroed in on Labor’s emissions reductions and renewable energy targets during last year’s election campaign, forcing the opposition into policy retreat after being defeated.

Mr Albanese says a 2050 net zero target should be as non-controversial in Australia as it is in most nations.

“The climate wars have seen a decade wasted when it should have been a decade won,” he will say.

“We should be a clean energy superpower – harnessing the wind and sun to spark a new manufacturing boom and power generations of jobs.”

Cabinet minister Peter Dutton said the plan would mean higher electricity prices and risk jobs going offshore.

“Anthony Albanese today needs to detail not some airy, fairy aspiration. He needs to tell Australians what it is going to mean, how many jobs will be lost,” Mr Dutton told the Nine Network.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said the cost of doing nothing could be 20 times the cost of inaction.

“This is a statement of principle about where we get to in the middle of the century,” he said.

He said a medium-term plan about reaching the target would be outlined closer to the next election, which is due by 2022.

Mr Albanese says the goal is in line with scientific advice about what’s necessary to prevent global warming of 2C, and keep it closer to 1.5C.

“The world must achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050,” he will say.

“In other words, the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere is no greater than the amount we absorb which can occur through agriculture, forestry and other means.”

The Labor leader will also rule out using so-called carryover credits from past emissions reduction targets towards current or future goals.

The Morrison government is planning to use the credits from the Kyoto agreement towards the Paris target, of a 26 to 28 per cent reduction on 2005 emissions levels by 2030.

“That’s not acting. It’s cheating. And Australian’s aren’t cheaters,” Mr Albanese will say.

“A Labor government will never use Kyoto carryover credits.”

The speech also criticises Mr Morrison’s handling of the current bushfire season, where more than 30 Australians have died.

Mr Albanese also criticises the government’s $4 million feasibility study for a new coal-fired power station in north Queensland, labelling it “hush money” for climate sceptics.