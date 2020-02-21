Labor reveals 2050 net zero emissions goal

Federal Labor has adopted a goal of net zero emissions by 2050 as party leader Anthony Albanese seeks to shift away from the climate wars.

Mr Albanese will use a speech in Melbourne on Friday to outline the party’s much-anticipated climate policy.

The party’s emissions reduction and renewable energy targets were given a whacking by Prime Minister Scott Morrison during last year’s election campaign, and Labor’s been mum on it since.

Mr Albanese says a 2050 net zero target should be expected.

“This should be as non-controversial in Australia as it is in most nations,” he will say.

“The climate wars have seen a decade wasted when it should have been a decade won.

“We should be a clean energy superpower – harnessing the wind and sun to spark a new manufacturing boom and power generations of jobs.”

Mr Albanese says the goal is in line with scientific advice about what’s necessary to prevent global warming of 2C, and keep it closer to 1.5C.

“The world must achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050,” he will say.

“In other words, the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere is no greater than the amount we absorb which can occur through agriculture, forestry and other means.”

The Labor leader will also rule out using so-called carryover credits from past emissions reduction targets towards current or future goals.

The Morrison government is planning to use such credits from the Kyoto agreement towards the Paris target, of a 26 to 28 per cent reduction on 2005 emissions levels by 2030.

“That’s not acting. It’s cheating. And Australian’s aren’t cheaters,” Mr Albanese will say.

“A Labor government will never use Kyoto carryover credits.”

The speech also criticises Mr Morrison’s handling of the current bushfire season, where more than 30 Australians have died.

Mr Albanese also shakes his head at the government’s $4 million towards a feasibility study for a new coal-fired power station in north Queensland, labelling it “hush money” for climate sceptics.

Labor is set to release a draft policy platform in the middle of the year.