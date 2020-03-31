More help urged to get Aussies home

Labor is urging the federal government to provide more chartered flights for Australians stranded overseas because of coronavirus.

People are being urged to catch commercial flights home where they’re available as there may not be alternatives in future.

Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong is increasingly concerned people are stuck in unsafe places because commercial flights have shut down or are too expensive.

“We have really no coherent plan from the government to urgently help those that are in unsafe circumstances,” she told ABC radio on Monday.

“What we need to have is more urgent, direct help from the government.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Smart Traveller website has warned Australians overseas may have to wait out coronavirus if they’re unable to catch a commercial flight home.

“If you are overseas and want to return to Australia, do not wait,” the department posted on Twitter on Monday.

“Do not pass up commercial flights. In most cases, other flights will not be available.”

Australians marooned in Peru are being forced to pay more than $5000 for charter flights, and others are trapped across the country, with travel effectively banned between most cities.

Senator Wong said people had been stuck overseas through no fault of their own, either due to lockdown measures in various countries, or because airlines had cut flights to Australia.

“Many of them have been trying for weeks and we need to follow the lead of other countries,” she said.

Senator Wong is particularly impressed with Germany, which has organised many charter flights to bring its citizens home.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has been contacted for comment.