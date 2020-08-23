Discover Australian Associated Press

Labor leader Michael Gunner is confident his party will retain government in the Northern Territory. Image by Charlie Bliss/AAP PHOTOS

election

Labor wins NT poll as vote count resumes

By Paul Osborne

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 10:37:14

Labor appears to have survived the first major political test of the COVID-19 pandemic by retaining government at the Northern Territory election.

The counting of votes resumed at 10am on Sunday after NT leader Michael Gunner told supporters in a late-night speech he would lead a Labor government following Saturday’s election.

“Labor is in front on the votes, Labor is in front on the seats and tonight I can tell you I am very confident Labor will form the next government of the Northern Territory,” he said.

He paid tribute to health workers, police and other frontline staff who had helped the NT get through the pandemic with only 33 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths making it “one of the safest places in the world”.

“2020 – bloody hell,” he said.

“It’s not over yet. But for me, for our team, the most important battle of 2020 is not a contest between political parties.

“It is a bigger fight, a fight that affects all of us, that requires all our effort to keep protecting Territorians through this crisis, the fight to keep our communities safe, to keep our small businesses open, to keep our people in work, the fight to save lives and save jobs. “

On Saturday night, Labor secured 38.9 per cent of the primary vote to the Country Liberal Party’s 31.8 per cent.

Mr Gunner’s team was on track to take at least 12 seats in the 25-seat assembly, despite a 3.3 per cent swing against it.

But Labor scrutineers expected the 13th seat to be secured, delivering a majority. Labor had won 18 seats in the 2016 poll.

Despite strict rules on social distancing being the norm across the country, Mr Gunner hugged and shook hands with supporters in Darwin.

Earlier, Country Liberal Party leader Lia Finocchiaro stepped up to the podium in a positive mood, having lifted her party’s stocks from the two seats it took into the election.

It could pick up as many as nine seats but currently appears on track to clinch seven.

The 35-year-old lawyer, who has not conceded defeat, said she had started a “new generation” for the CLP.

“There are still a lot of votes to count, but if there is one thing I know it is that the CLP is back.”

The Territory Alliance formed by former chief minister Terry Mills was struck a blow with the party leader on track to lose his seat of Blain ending two decades in politics.

However, Mr Mills was not formally conceding on Saturday night and remained positive that the NT needed an alternative to the major parties.

Territory Alliance could win at least one seat.

Mr Gunner has faced both criticism and praise for his tough stance on COVID-19 border closures.

He comfortably retained his inner-Darwin seat.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, three days after postal votes close.

In a sign of the impact of COVID-19 fears, only about 20 per cent of voters cast their ballots on election day itself.

health

NSW records four new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded four new COVID-19 cases including a second security guard who worked at a quarantine hotel in Sydney.

epidemic and plague

Qld has 2 new virus cases linked to centre

Queensland has recorded two new COVID-19 cases and both are linked to an outbreak at the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, increasing the cluster to nine people.

epidemic and plague

Vic records 17 more deaths, 208 new cases

Victoria has recorded 208 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths, taking the national toll to 502.

epidemic and plague

Plea for 'common sense' on state borders

The federal agriculture minister says arbitrary restrictions placed on regional and rural Australia are having serious impacts, calling for "common sense".

health

NSW records four new COVID-19 cases

NSW has recorded four new COVID-19 cases including a second security guard who worked at a quarantine hotel in Sydney.

sport

Australian rules football

Richmond star Grimes gets death threats

Richmond's Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.