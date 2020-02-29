Discover Australian Associated Press

AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Marnus Labuschagne is set to play in his birth nation of South Africa for the first time. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Labuschagne eager for South Africa reunion

By Michael Ramsey

February 29, 2020

2020-02-29 01:30:05

Marnus Labuschagne’s excitement about his family reunion in South Africa is matched only by his eagerness to pick up a bat again.

The self-described cricket nuffie has spent the past two weeks in his birth nation catching up with relatives while Australia’s T20 squad played a three-match series.

Labuschagne is set to break an unwanted cricketing drought on Saturday in Paarl when he plays in the first of three ODIs.

The batting prodigy who barely spoke a word of English when he and his family moved to Brisbane just before his 10th birthday was born in Klerksdorp, some 30 minutes away from Potchefstroom which will host the third ODI.

Dozens of relatives and friends are set to attend that game, as well as the preceding fixture in Bloemfontein.

“Depends how many tickets there are,” Labuschagne quipped.

“It’s the first time they’ve probably seen me play cricket since I was a very small kid.

“They saw me as a little kid just loving cricket and growing up, and they’ve seen my career from a distance but haven’t been able to see it unfold live.

“It’s going to be a really nice moment to share that at the next two venues.”

Having scored endless runs in a Test summer for the ages, Labuschagne was parachuted into Australia’s ODI squad for a tour of India last month.

Since then, the 25-year-old has only had a few Big Bash games and one Sheffield Shield innings for Queensland to whet his enormous cricketing appetite.

“It’s actually been tough the last couple of weeks because I haven’t played,” he said.

“It’s been weird because I’ve been so busy playing cricket for the last year and now I’ve had one innings in about three weeks, which has been probably the least I’ve batted over the last two years.”

Labuschagne’s obsession with batting has led to inevitable comparisons to Steve Smith, with whom he has developed a close friendship.

Smith’s lack of interests outside cricket was perceived to be a factor in his captaincy unravelling during Australia’s last tour of South Africa, but Labuschagne wasn’t concerned about his career becoming similarly all-consuming.

“I do talk a lot about cricket and enjoy watching cricket. But I’ve got enough people around that I enjoy their company, even if it is talking about cricket and stuff like that,” he said.

“For me, it’s never been about trying to get away from cricket to relax, it’s been about more bringing it together and it being part of who I am.

“It’s not like I specifically try and get away from the game and not talk about it because for me at least, that’s quite difficult.”

