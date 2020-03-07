Discover Australian Associated Press

Marnus Labuschagne has top-scored with 108 in Australia's 7-254 in the 3rd ODI against South Africa. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Labuschagne scores ton in last Proteas ODI

By Michael Ramsey

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 22:45:54

Hometown hero Marnus Labuschagne has scored a maiden one-day international century in the dead-rubber series finale in Potchefstroom.

Cheered on by dozens of family members, South Africa-born Labuschagne celebrated a run-a-ball hundred before falling for 108 as Australia recovered to post 7-254 at Senwes Park.

Labuschagne grew up in Klerksdorp, some 40 minutes away from the ground, and didn’t move to Australia until just before his 10th birthday.

Relatives from his mother’s side of the family had driven five hours to see Labuschagne make a golden duck in the preceding game in Bloemfontein, which South Africa won by six wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

But it was a different story for an enthusiastic contingent of more than 50 family members and friends in Potchefstroom, who rose to their feet in jubilation along with plenty of Proteas supporters when he reached triple figures.

Jhye Richardson, summoned for his first game of the tour, chipped in with 24 not out in a 64-run seventh-wicket partnership.

D’Arcy Short added 36 and Mitch Marsh (32) also provided some much-needed runs before Labuschagne ran him out chasing an ill-judged single.

The tourists had earlier stumbled to 3-55 after being sent into bat by Proteas skipper Quinton de Kock on a relatively lively deck.

David Warner nicked off to imposing quick Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith was trapped lbw by Andile Phehlukwayo and Aaron Finch was well caught by David Miller at short mid off for debutant quick Daryn Dupavillon’s maiden wicket.

Australia opted to rest Pat Cummins ahead of a tight turnaround to a home ODI series against New Zealand and T20 fixtures across the Tasman.

Kane Richardson and Josh Hazlewood were also recalled with Mitchell Starc having returned to Australia and Ashton Agar omitted.

The Proteas lined up without Bloemfontein six-wicket destroyer Lungi Ngidi (rested) and spinner Tabrazi Shamsi (unavailable).

