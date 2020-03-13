Labuschagne’s golden run continues at SCG

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Yabba statue had no company at the SCG when Australia batted against New Zealand. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Labuschagne’s golden run continues at SCG

By Scott Bailey

March 13, 2020

2020-03-13 18:22:34

Marnus Labuschagne’s remarkably consistent home summer has continued in an unusual setting, with another half-century guiding Australia to 7-258 against New Zealand in the opening ODI.

Labuschagne made 56 at an empty SCG on Friday, a knock that only received acclaim from his teammates after the venue was closed off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After a breakthrough Test schedule, the knock marked Labuschagne’s eighth score of 50 or more in nine international innings at home this summer.

He was again busy, facing just 10 dot balls in his 52-ball knock as he regularly found ways to tick the strike over and find gaps in the field.

But it still wasn’t enough to help Australia in the last 10 overs, as their late-innings problems continued.

They hit just two boundaries in the final 10 overs, and added just 64 in that period despite openers Aaron Finch and David Warner setting up what should have been a hard-hitting finish with a brisk stand worth 124-run. 

Warner powered eight boundaries in his 67 from 88 balls, and didn’t even realise he’d brought up his 50 when he pulled Ish Sodhi to square leg with no crowd present to applaud him.

However, he was visibly frustrated when he hit Lockie Ferguson to mid on, after mistiming a pull shot.

Finch, who would have been out twice had decisions not gone in his favour, was particularly aggressive, whacking two sixes in his 60 from 75 balls.

One six off legspinner Sodhi went deep into the vacant Bill O’Reilly Stand, leaving Ferguson to climb the fence to retrieve the ball.

“It’s an unusual feeling out here,” Finch admitted at the toss.

“When you turn up to the game and no-one is around it’s unusual. But for us to play a game of cricket is nice still.”

When the Australian captain was caught behind trying to drive spinner Mitchell Santner (2-34), the Black Caps managed to apply the brakes with Sodhi chipping away with 3-51.

Australia’s decision to bat first followed revelations Kane Richardson had been ruled out with a mild sore throat and placed into quarantine given he had flown in from overseas in the past two weeks.

Cricket Australia medicos were confident the matter is only an infection and the quick will be able to return to the team shortly.

Latest sport

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

Australian rules football

Virus closes AFL games to fans

Fans will be locked out of AFL games as part of the league's measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

sport

Australian sports move to shut out fans

Australian sporting codes are shutting out fans or cancelling competitions in moves to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

epidemic and plague

Govts rush support as virus shreds markets

Markets have crashed, major sporting events delayed and public gatherings restricted as governments battle to limit the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket

Labuschagne's golden run continues at SCG

Marnus Labuschagne hit his eighth score above 50 in nine international innings in Australia this summer, as the hosts set New Zealand 259 to win the first ODI.

news

politics

Virus kills Grand Prix, PM heads to footy

The coronavirus outbreak has killed off this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, but leaders have decided only to advise against mass gatherings.

sport

rugby league

'No emotion' as fans face NRL lockout

The NRL say they are simply following advice as they delay shutting out fans until round two. Games go ahead as planned this weekend despite virus concerns.

world

virus diseases

Trudeau stays home as wife has virus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.