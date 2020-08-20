Lack of staff cuts Tas hospital ED hours

A lack of interstate health locums amid COVID-19 border restrictions will force a Tasmanian hospital’s emergency department to further reduce its opening hours.

The state’s northern Mersey Community Hospital will next week reduce its ED hours to 8am to 6pm, a further reduction of four hours and less than half the 24-hour service offered before coronavirus.

“The majority of locums who staff the MCH’s emergency department are from interstate,” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said.

“Due to current quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, finding locums to be able to staff the emergency department has become extremely difficult.”

After-hours patients will instead face an hour drive to Launceston or a 40-minute drive to the North West Hospital near Burnie. for treatment

“Unfortunately, the pressure placed on locum resources nationally is out of the Tasmanian Health Service’s control,” Ms Courtney said.

Mersey Community Hospital was once rescued by the federal government and famously became the nation’s only Commonwealth-funded, state-managed public hospital.

Canberra intervened in 2007 when the facility was facing downgrade as part of a state hospital reform, offering to pick up the tab to maintain a full range of services.

The Mersey was handed back to the Tasmanian government in July 2017, with $730.4 million up front from federal coffers so the state could run the hospital for at least the next decade.