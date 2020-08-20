Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The Mersey Community Hospital in Tasmania has to reduce its hours due to a lack of locum staff. Image by Glenn Cordingley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Lack of staff cuts Tas hospital ED hours

By AAP

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 22:45:51

A lack of interstate health locums amid COVID-19 border restrictions will force a Tasmanian hospital’s emergency department to further reduce its opening hours.

The state’s northern Mersey Community Hospital will next week reduce its ED hours to 8am to 6pm, a further reduction of four hours and less than half the 24-hour service offered before coronavirus.

“The majority of locums who staff the MCH’s emergency department are from interstate,” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said. 

“Due to current quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, finding locums to be able to staff the emergency department has become extremely difficult.”

After-hours patients will instead face an hour drive to Launceston or a 40-minute drive to the North West Hospital near Burnie. for treatment

“Unfortunately, the pressure placed on locum resources nationally is out of the Tasmanian Health Service’s control,” Ms Courtney said.

Mersey Community Hospital was once rescued by the federal government and famously became the nation’s only Commonwealth-funded, state-managed public hospital.

Canberra intervened in 2007 when the facility was facing downgrade as part of a state hospital reform, offering to pick up the tab to maintain a full range of services.

The Mersey was handed back to the Tasmanian government in July 2017, with $730.4 million up front from federal coffers so the state could run the hospital for at least the next decade.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

Australian rules football

AFL great Long backs AFL in flag furore

Essendon's Michael Long says the AFL was right to not pay licensing fees to display the Aboriginal flag at venues during the looming Indigenous round.

soccer

Aussies set for women's Champions League

Several Australians will be involved in this weekend's Women's Champions League quarter-finals, including Ellie Carpenter and Arsenal coach Joe Montemurro.

netball

Giants to meet Super Netball over send-off

The Giants will seek clarification with Super Netball officials over the competition's first ever send-off, with their goal defence Kristiana Manu'a forced off.

Australian rules football

Hardwick defends under-fire Tiger Lynch

Richmond AFL forward Tom Lynch has received fierce support from coach Damien Hardwick after being heavily criticised for his aggression off the ball.

news

epidemic and plague

NSW records five new COVID-19 infections

NSW has announced five new coronavirus infections, with health authorities remaining concerned about community transmission in southwestern and western Sydney.

sport

Australian rules football

Port players suspended for AFL breach

Port Adelaide's Peter Ladhams and Dan Houston are the latest AFL players to be suspended for breaching the league's COVID-19 protocols.

world

politics

Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is in hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of poisoning after drinking a cup of tea, his spokeswoman says.