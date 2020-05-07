Lacklustre opening likely for ASX traders

Share traders on the Australian market appear set for a second consecutive morning of early losses after US markets fell overnight.

The benchmark SPI 200 futures contract was down 48 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 5,348.0 points at 0700 AEST on Thursday, indicating a subdued start to trading.

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell overnight as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares. Data showed US private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Australia on Wednesday the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index closed up 22.5 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 5,384.6 points.

The All Ordinaries closed down 13.3 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 5,464.8 points.

One Australian dollar buys 64.02 US cents at 0700 AEST, down from 64.45 US cents on Wednesday’s close.