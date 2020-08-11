Lai, Chow nabbed in Hong Kong crackdown

At least nine people including prominent activist Agnes Chow and media mogul Jimmy Lai have been detained by Hong Kong police on suspicion of breaching the city’s new national security law.

Police announced the arrests on Twitter on Monday but did not release the names of the suspects.

However Chow and Lai managed to document their detentions with the help of friends and colleagues.

Lai’s sons, Timothy and Ian, and several senior executives at the newspaper’s publishing company were also arrested, according to Lai’s newspaper, Apple Daily.

Videographer Wilson Li, who works for British broadcaster ITV, was also among those arrested, according to a tweet by Hong Kong reporter Ezra Cheung.

The national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing came into force on June 30, the eve of the 23rd anniversary of the handover of the ex-British colony back to China.

It targets secession, acts of terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces and is widely seen as ending the One Country, Two Systems agreement that guaranteed Hong Kong extra freedoms until 2047, part of the conditions for Britain returning the colony to China in 1997.

Sentences for violation of the law range from three to 10 years or, for most serious offences, life imprisonment.

It has garnered widespread international criticism which has resulted in countries including Britain, the United States and Germanysuspending their extradition treaties with the territory.

An outspoken China critic, Lai’s detention was the first to be reported. The stated offences include collusion with a foreign country, police said.

Apple Daily posted footage on social media of dozens of police officers entering the Next Media Building, the newspaper’s headquarters, with images showing police searching news rooms.

Steve Li, the chief superintendent of the national security law, was seen in live footage filmed by Apple Daily staff.

Next Digital, the group founded by Lai issued a statement accusing police of using “barbaric tactics”.

It accused police of “rifling through documents in the newsroom” of “breaching press freedom through intimidation” and “creating an atmosphere of ‘white terror'” – the name used by locals to refer to Beijing’s tightening grip on the city.

Amnesty International issued a statement saying targeting a pro-democracy newspaper threatened press freedom.

Shares of Lai’s company, Next Digital, skyrocketed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during Monday’s afternoon trading session.

The arrest of Chow, of the disbanded group Demosisto, was announced by Joshua Wong, another well-known activist from the disbanded group.

He posted a screenshot Chow had posted on Twitter reading “police had arrived at her house” and “her lawyers were rushing there”.

The US has placed sanctions on Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other officials for “implementing Beijing’s policies of suppression of freedom and democratic processes”.

China responded on Monday with a list of sanctions against 11 US citizens.