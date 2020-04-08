Rent relief for virus-affected businesses

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Landlords who support their tenants in the COVID-19 crisis could receive land tax relief. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Rent relief for virus-affected businesses

By Daniel McCulloch and Paul Osborne

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 16:00:59

Small businesses shut down because of the coronavirus will soon have their rent reduced in line with falls in their revenue.

But residential renters will have to wait and see what state and territory governments offer, with an Australia-wide approach not agreed by the national cabinet on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and premiers agreed to a mandatory code of conduct for commercial tenancies to be legislated or regulated across all states and territories.

The rules will apply to commercial tenancies where the tenant or landlord is eligible for the JobKeeper payment and has a turnover of $50 million or less.

Landlords must not evict tenants and will have to lower commercial rents in line with the company’s falling revenue.

Tenants must not break the lease under the new rules.

The prime minister has already announced a six-month moratorium on evictions for people in financial distress and hardship.

The tenants’ union has argued governments need to step in to facilitate rent relief.

Mr Morrison and the state leaders urged banks and other lenders to support landlords and tenants with “appropriate flexibility”.

New figures released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics show 38 per cent of businesses have renegotiated property rent or lease arrangements.

And 24 per cent have arranged to defer loan repayments.

In its own sphere, the federal government has decided to waive rents for all small and medium enterprises and not-for-profit tenants within its owned and leased property across Australia.

The rent relief policy will include a mutual obligation requirement on businesses and not-for-profit tenants to continue to engage their employees through JobKeeper where eligible, and if applicable, provide rent relief to their subtenants.

The plan, which will cost about $7.6 million over six months, is expected to apply to cafes and restaurants, childcare operators, retail and local service providers, community organisations and educational institutions.

The Department of Defence will also be waiving operational charges to the aviation industry.

Latest sport

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

soccer

Victory CEO confident of A-League survival

Melbourne Victory are being affected by the A-League suspension but chief executive Trent Jacobs is confident they will pull through the financial challenge.

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield is not sure the plan is realistic.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

news

health

Please stay home at Easter: Qld officials

Queenslanders are being urged to stay in their homes over the Easter break to maintain a lower COVID-19 infection rate.

sport

rugby league

Dumped Bulldogs to appeal NRL sacking

Sacked Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera will appeal their NRL deregistration following Canterbury's schoolgirl sex scandal.

world

virus diseases

China's Wuhan lockdown ends

A two-month coronavirus lockdown has ended in the Chinese city of Wuhan but China is maintaining strict screening protocols to stop a resurgence of the disease.