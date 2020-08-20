Discover Australian Associated Press

Australian coach Justin Langer says he is preparing for a summer of cricket like never before. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Langer forecasts a summer of compromises

By Rob Forsaith

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 12:26:42

The words of movie star Will Smith and music legend John Williamson will be on Justin Langer’s mind when his team become Australia’s first national side to leave home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australia’s 21-man squad departs Perth on Sunday, heading to England for a limited-over series against the hosts.

Langer knows it will be the start of an incredibly testing stretch for players, who will be in hotel lockdown throughout that trip before the prospect of a summer-long biosecurity bubble.

Cricket Australia is yet to finalise its protocols and schedule for 2020-21, with Langer admitting it will be a summer of compromises that could potentially start with an intra-squad Test selection shootout.

Border closures and coronavirus-related restrictions will likely ensure that freedom of movement, such as players being released or recalled from an enlarged Test squad, is not possible.

“We might not be able to see our families because we need to keep the show on the road,” Langer said.

“Some of our best players might have to miss some international cricket, so they can spend some time seeing families.

“It’s so complicated … we are going to need our depth.

“The old Will Smith saying; ‘we’ve got to stay ready so we don’t have to get ready’. Wherever it comes up, we’ll be ready.”

The AFL and NRL’s stop-start seasons have arguably conditioned sports fans to expect the unexpected when it comes to fixtures.

But the fact that Langer’s team is ending their five-month hiatus by travelling to England, at a time when international travel is impossible for most Australians, has surprised some with a casual interest in the sport.

“The great Johnny Williamson saying ‘will you tie it up with wire just to get the show on the road?’. We’ve got to make some sacrifices for the greater good of the game,” Langer told reporters.

“We got through one crisis two years ago, we have another one coming up. In crisis you need lots of energy.

“The strict regulations will be something very different to what we’re used to.

“Having said that, if there’s anyone who is ready for it it then it would be the Australian international men’s team … you know how much time we spend away from home.”

Langer, who sits on the board of AFL club West Coast, noted there had been some key lessons from that code.

“It will be a challenge for the younger guys … they haven’t spent as much time within the Australian camp as a lot of us have,” he said.

“We’ll have to educate them, keep an arm around them, get around them and make sure they’re OK.”

Langer suggested uncapped trio Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams and Riley Meredith will need to impress in practice games to earn a debut.

