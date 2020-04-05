Discover Australian Associated Press

Australia coach Justin Langer sees value in playing behind closed doors. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Langer supports behind-closed-doors games

By AAP

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 00:48:49

Australia coach Justin Langer believes resuming cricket behind closed doors when it is safe to do so will have “great value” to the public.

Like almost the entire sporting schedule around the world, cricket has been halted by the coronavirus pandemic, with no return date set in stone.

One of the options being mooted is to have the sport resume after restrictions have been lifted but in empty stadiums.

And it is an idea Australia coach Langer would support.

He told BBC Radio: “When you started off playing cricket, when you were under age, there’s no crowds there.

“Maybe your mum and dad came and watched, or your brother and sister were bored and playing on the swings somewhere else.

“You played it because you loved playing the game, you loved playing with your mates and you loved playing the game.

“The Australian cricket team are so fortunate to play in front of big crowds every time we play.

“For the love of the game, and for still being able to entertain people through TV sets or radio, then there’s value in (playing behind closed doors).

“Yes it’s different, but we’ll never, ever, ever take for granted how lucky we are ever again.”

