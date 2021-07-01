Langer tackles confronting player feedback

Australia coach Justin Langer has attempted to clear the air with disgruntled members of his team, vowing to improve while addressing issues raised by players in an external review.

Langer’s side suffered a 2-1 series loss to India at the start of the year, culminating in a shock Gabba defeat that ended the hosts’ 32-year undefeated run in Tests at the venue.

Leadership consultant Tim Ford canvassed players’ views at the end of a taxing summer.

The end-of-season review was not sparked by player unrest but nonetheless gave Langer’s charges a forum to speak openly about a range of topics.

Langer’s intensity, especially when the squad and its support staff were living in each other’s pockets while in hotel lockdown during the second half of the series against India, was among the issues flagged by players.

Ford’s feedback formed part of pre-departure meetings on the Gold Coast prior to the white-ball squad’s journey to St Lucia, where they begin a series against West Indies on July 10 (AEST).

A heartfelt Langer fronted players, telling them he’d been taken aback by media reports of dressing-room discontent but was committed to improving his style.

“For JL to address some issues that came up in the review with Tim Ford, I think that was brilliant,” captain Aaron Finch said.

“No doubt it was confronting for him at the time but he took it head on and addressed that.

“He’s done a fantastic job and the way he confronted that – and the way it was received by the players – was outstanding.

“It shows the quality of the man he is – (there are) things that he’s working on and we’re all behind him.”

Test skipper Tim Paine and other non-touring stars were on the Gold Coast for Langer’s address plus ensuing strategy and planning meetings.

Pat Cummins and other Sydney-based players were unable to attend in person but took part virtually.

Ford has previously worked with Cricket Australia, most notably during Steve Smith and David Warner’s reintegration after the Cape Town cheating scandal.

Finch recalled that Langer expressed “his side of the story”, while vowing to improve on “a combination of a few things”.

“He (Langer) could have used his assistants a little bit better and just delegated in that regard,” Finch said of one example.

“There was nothing groundbreaking in it, it was stuff that every player and coach would reflect on.”

Paine has defended Langer throughout recent months.

“We are all 100 per cent behind JL and the job he is doing,” Paine said in June.

Langer described media reports about player unrest as being a “wake-up call” when they first emerged.

It shapes a pivotal year for the former Test opener, who will seek to help Australia win their first Twenty20 World Cup then quickly shift attention to a one-off Test against Afghanistan and the Ashes.