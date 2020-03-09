Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Meg Lanning is the third Australian cricketer to have captained a winning WC campaign on home soil. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

By Oliver Caffrey

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 00:51:12

Meg Lanning is used to winning, but leading Australia to a fifth Twenty20 World Cup title in front of 86,174 fans is the pinnacle of her career.

She joined Michael Clarke and Lyn Larsen as Australian cricketers to have captained a winning World Cup campaign on home soil.

Lanning’s team saved their best for last with a crushing 85-run final win against India at the MCG on a landmark evening for women’s sport. 

While they won in commanding style, just making the decider was the hard part.

Lanning said nerves played a big role following their tournament-opening loss to India.

They escaped with close wins, before surviving Sydney rain and a brave South African side in the semi-finals.

“When they said they wanted to get 90,000 people to the MCG for a World Cup final, I must admit I was a little bit skeptical,” Lanning said.

“This day is certainly the best of my career so far.

“That New Zealand game and the semi-final was the most nervous and sick I’ve felt playing the game of cricket. Ever.

“I guess to get through and coming into today, obviously everyone was a little bit on edge but it just happened. 

“It was perfect right from the first ball. For some reason today, I’m not sure what was it but everyone came in calm.”

Lanning’s captaincy was assured all the way through, but opening batter Alyssa Healy took centre stage in the decider.

The wicketkeeper was all smiles walking out in front of the biggest women’s cricket crowd in history.

That grin never disappeared during the Twenty20 World Cup final, as she blasted 75 from 39 balls to write herself into Australian cricket folklore.

“I don’t think anything’s ever going to top that,” she said.

“For me, I never thought I would get the opportunity to do something as cool as what we did today and play in front of almost 90,000 people in a home World Cup final.”

Healy’s opening partner Beth Mooney played an equally as important, if unassuming, role with an unbeaten 78.

Latest sport

cricket

Lanning leads Aust to World Cup success

Australian captain Meg Lanning says her team played the perfect match in demolishing India to win their fifth Twenty20 World Cup final.

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Brisbane Lions have wrapped up their AFL pre-season in style with a 45-point practice-match comeback win against Carlton at Ikon Park.

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

cricket

Aust thrash India in T20 World Cup final

Australia have produced a dominant allround performance to crush India by 85 runs at the MCG and win their fifth women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

motor racing

Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 GP

This month's Bahrain Formula One grand prix will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

Australia's peak medical body says governments need to increase the country's response to coronavirus, as the nation's death toll reaches three.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions roar in final warm-up against Blues

Brisbane Lions have wrapped up their AFL pre-season in style with a 45-point practice-match comeback win against Carlton at Ikon Park.

world

politics

Kamala Harris endorses former rival Biden

Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden, becoming the latest to drop out from the Democratic race to take on Donald Trump for the US presidency.