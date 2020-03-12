Large ecosystems at risk of collapse

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are fears recent fires in the Amazon could weaken its ability to withstand climate change. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Large ecosystems at risk of collapse

By Matthew Green

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 12:56:44

Large ecosystems such as the Amazon rainforest and coral reefs could collapse faster than scientists have previously assumed.

Researchers have crunched data on changes in dozens of ecosystems to conclude that Caribbean coral reefs could collapse in 15 years while the Amazon rainforest could die back within 50 years – although that finding is questioned by some experts.

“The messages here are stark,” University of Southampton professor and lead author John Dearing said on Tuesday.

“We need to prepare for changes in our planet’s ecosystems that are faster than we previously envisaged.”

While larger ecosystems take longer to collapse – due to their sheer size – the rate at which they can degrade and then disappear can happen significantly faster than in smaller systems.

That’s because the sub-systems and habitats that make up larger systems initially seem more resilient but unravel very rapidly when a tipping point is reached, according to the study, also by researchers from the School of Oriental and African Studies and the University of Bangor.

The research, the findings of which have been published in the journal Nature Communications, looked at 42 ecosystems – 4 terrestrial, 25 marine and 13 freshwater – varying in size from small ponds to the Black Sea.

Although a number of other scientists say the data – collected from seas, rivers and lakes – reinforces the urgency of protecting ecosystems, some believe it might not be able to be extrapolated to the Amazon.

Erika Berenguer, a senior research associate at the University of Oxford, said the study was undermined by the fact the authors had only included four terrestrial ecosystems in their dataset, none of which was a tropical rainforest.

“It is very unlikely, if not dystopian, to expect that an area half the size of Europe will experience a complete shift in vegetation in just 50 years,” Berenguer said.

“While there is no doubt the Amazon is at great risk and that a tipping point is likely, such inflated claims do not help either science or policy making,” she said.

Nevertheless, the findings are likely to amplify concerns recent fires in the Amazon could weaken the rainforest’s ability to withstand climate change, the University of Southampton said.

“The implications of this study for the Amazon are terrifying,” said Alexandre Antonelli, science director at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

“Unless urgent action is taken now, we may be on the brink of losing the world’s largest and most biodiverse rainforest, which has evolved for at least 58 million years and sustains the lives of tens of millions of people.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

boxing

Townsville to host Horn v Tsyzu showdown

The all-Australian boxing showdown between Jeff Horn and Tim Tsyzu will take place in Townsville.

golf

Adam Scott keen for second Players win

Adam Scott has a chance to become just the second Australian to win the Players Championship in its 46-year history.

rugby league

Bird 'heartbroken' over new injury setback

Brisbane injury victim Jack Bird has taken to social media to reveal his heartache at suffering another chronic knee injury just days before the new NRL season.

rugby league

Greenberg ready to send message to Dogs

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg vows Canterbury's Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor will face tough sanctions if they have made a code of conduct breach.

news

health

Tom Hanks hospitalised with coronavirus

Actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson who are in Australia have confirmed they have tested positive to the coronavirus and are in hospital receiving treatment.

sport

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends US-Europe travel

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.