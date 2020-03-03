Discover Australian Associated Press

Of the 3711 passengers and crew members on board the Diamond Princess, 705 became infected. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Last crew leave contaminated cruise ship

By Mari Yamaguchi

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 00:34:18

The last group of about 130 crew members have left the Diamond Princess, ending Japan’s much-criticised quarantine that left more than one fifth of the ship’s original population infected with the coronavirus.

Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato has told a news conference the ship is now empty and ready for sterilisation and safety checks to prepare for its next voyage. He did not give a timeline.

The British-flagged and US-operated Diamond Princess had carried an infected passenger part way on the cruise before returning to its home port in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on February 3. 

Of the 3711 passengers and crew members on board, 705 were infected on the ship, triggering international criticism of the quarantine and Japan’s disease control capability.

Kato said the government would look into the handling of the cruise ship. 

“We should investigate the case so that we will not expand infections again,” he said on Sunday.

He also said, however, that crisis management of a foreign-flagged and operated ship is difficult for a single government to deal with, and suggested that there is a need to promote a global framework in tackling future crises.

Japan’s Defence Ministry said its troops transported about 70 Indonesian crew members of the Diamond Princess by bus to Tokyo’s Haneda airport, where they were to fly home on an Indonesian government chartered flight. 

The troops also transported about 60 other crew members to a government facility near Tokyo for an additional quarantine.

Hundreds of foreign passengers of the ship were evacuated by their governments and returned home on chartered flights before completing a 14-day quarantine or virus tests. 

More than a dozen of them have tested positive since returning home.

In Japan, about 1000 passengers were allowed to return home via public transport despite warnings from experts.

They are now under self-quarantine at home, and several have been confirmed infected since returning.

