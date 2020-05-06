Funeral numbers, travel to be lifted in SA

Restrictions on funerals will be the first to be lifted next week as South Australia looks to ease its coronavirus lockdown.

Warnings and limits on regional travel are also expected to go, with locals to be encouraged to get out and spend.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state’s regions had been “doing it really tough”,

“We’ve had dry conditions for much of South Australia for the last three, four or five years, we’ve had bushfires and now COVID-19, which is really drying up jobs,” he said.

“So we’re really keen to see the restrictions regarding regional tourism released.”

On funerals, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said a limit was likely to remain on the number of people who could attend, but it would be increased.

“This is one area that has such a big social and emotional impact on people,” she said.

“We also believe we can reduce the risk during those sorts of ceremonies and celebrations of somebody’s life.”

That will include recording the names and details of people attending so they can be followed up if needed and ensuring the venue is large enough.

“We will certainly be increasing the number of people at funerals. It’s not going to be going back to normal, but I’m hoping it does make a difference to people’s lives,” she said.

Details of relaxed restrictions came on Tuesday as SA posted its 13th consecutive day of no new coronavirus infections.

The state’s tally remains at 438 with only five of those cases considered active, including two people who are still in hospital.

Also on Tuesday, about 300 Australians, who were brought back from India two weeks ago, ended their two weeks of enforced quarantine in an Adelaide hotel.

They were among 699 people who were repatriated on two mercy flights from the sub-continent to SA.

On their final night, the guests were treated to a three-course dinner and live entertainment by a local DJ.

On Monday, 376 travellers from the first flight also began making their way home.