Funeral numbers, travel to be lifted in SA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The last group of repatriated Aussies quarantined in an Adelaide hotel for 14 days have headed home. Image by Kelly Barnes/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Funeral numbers, travel to be lifted in SA

By Tim Dornin

May 6, 2020

2020-05-06 16:53:32

Restrictions on funerals will be the first to be lifted next week as South Australia looks to ease its coronavirus lockdown.

Warnings and limits on regional travel are also expected to go, with locals to be encouraged to get out and spend.

Premier Steven Marshall says the state’s regions had been “doing it really tough”,

“We’ve had dry conditions for much of South Australia for the last three, four or five years, we’ve had bushfires and now COVID-19, which is really drying up jobs,” he said.

“So we’re really keen to see the restrictions regarding regional tourism released.”

On funerals, Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said a limit was likely to remain on the number of people who could attend, but it would be increased.

“This is one area that has such a big social and emotional impact on people,” she said.

“We also believe we can reduce the risk during those sorts of ceremonies and celebrations of somebody’s life.”

That will include recording the names and details of people attending so they can be followed up if needed and ensuring the venue is large enough.

“We will certainly be increasing the number of people at funerals. It’s not going to be going back to normal, but I’m hoping it does make a difference to people’s lives,” she said.

Details of relaxed restrictions came on Tuesday as SA posted its 13th consecutive day of no new coronavirus infections.

The state’s tally remains at 438 with only five of those cases considered active, including two people who are still in hospital.

Also on Tuesday, about 300 Australians, who were brought back from India two weeks ago, ended their two weeks of enforced quarantine in an Adelaide hotel.

They were among 699 people who were repatriated on two mercy flights from the sub-continent to SA.

On their final night, the guests were treated to a three-course dinner and live entertainment by a local DJ.

On Monday, 376 travellers from the first flight also began making their way home.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

rugby league

Copley hits back at PM's no jab, no play

RLPA representative Dale Copley has hit back at Prime Minister Scott Morrison's call for NRL players to be banned from competing if they refuse a flu shot.

tennis

No Aust Open tennis 'worst-case' prospect

Tennis Australia has modelled a series of contingency plans for a revised 2021 summer of tennis, including no Australian Open in a worst-case scenario.

soccer

A-League eyes August to resume and finish

Adelaide United football director Bruce Djite understands A-League hierarchy want the season to resume, and also finish, in the month of August.

rugby league

Storm resort to plan B for Albury training

Albury councillors have voted against Melbourne using council facilities to train in the border town, forcing the NRL team to make alternative arrangements.

news

homicide

Claremont murders suspect won't take stand

The Claremont serial killings trial has now heard all the evidence, with accused Bradley Robert Edwards declining to take the stand.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL needs hubs to resume comp: WA premier

Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan says his state won't ease border restrictions and has urged the AFL to push ahead with hubs to resume its season.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.