Ellyse Perry's fitness is a concern leading into Australia's final group match at the T20 World Cup. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

By Oliver Caffrey

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 14:21:35

Australia superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday’s sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand, not training on Sunday.

Already troubled by a shoulder issue, the allrounder injured her hip during Thursday’s thumping win against Bangladesh.

Australian captain Meg Lanning says Perry will do everything possible to face the White Ferns in their final group match at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

“I’m confident (of Perry playing),” Lanning told reporters on Sunday. 

“Given the player she is, she’s shown in the past that she’s extremely resilient and able to play through things.

“We’ll give her every chance to play but we won’t go making a call on that until tomorrow when she’s able to do something.”

If Perry doesn’t take to the field it would leave Australia without their most dangerous player ahead of arguably the biggest women’s cricket match ever played in this country.

After Tayla Vlaeminck’s foot injury before the tournament, Australia would also be down their two quickest bowlers.

“It would change the dynamic of the team, obviously, when you lose a world-class player like that,” Lanning said.

“But I said at the start of the tournament that we had 15 players who I felt could play a role at any point and that hasn’t changed. 

“If Ellyse is unable to play, we feel like we’ve got players who could come in and do really well.”

