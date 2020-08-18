Late-night donut run leads to COVID fine

Desperate to buy donuts, a man has broken Victoria’s COVID-19 curfew rules and copped a fine.

He was one of 216 people penalised by police in the past 24 hours, the force revealed on Monday.

Melburnians are subject to an 8pm to 5am curfew as the state manages a second wave of deadly coronavirus but the man – pinged by officers at Wyndham Vale on the city’s outskirts – apparently had a hunger that couldn’t wait.

He was one of 89 people found breaching curfew in the past day. Twenty-seven others were fined for failing to wear a face mask.

Among the other breaches was a man stopped on the way to his holiday house at Rye, on the Mornington Peninsula, outside the 5km-from-home limit.

Also on the peninsula, two men were fined for climbing the fence to use a closed golf course.

A man and woman were stopped in a car at Ferntree Gully, more than 20km from home, and said they were on their way to collect a pair of shoes they had purchased online.

Premier Daniel Andrews has repeatedly criticised the stupid actions of people who disobey the restrictions, which are due to remain in place until September 13.