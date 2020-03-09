Discover Australian Associated Press

Two residents of a Sydney aged care home have now died after contracting coronavirus. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest facts and figures on coronavirus

By Robyn Wuth

March 9, 2020

2020-03-09 12:53:54

CORONAVIRUS – FACTS AND FIGURES

* A NSW man in his 80s has died after contracting coronavirus in a Sydney aged care home. 

* It follows the death of a 95-year-old woman in the same home and a 78-year-old man in Perth.

* So far, 74 Australians have tested positive to the coronavirus, including two members of the Australian Defence Force.

* The figures expected to continue climbing across the country. 

* An extra 260,000 masks will be immediately released from the federal stockpile to primary health networks.

DEAL WITH THE STATES

* The estimated health costs of dealing with the virus has risen to $1 billion 

* An immediate $100 million advance payment will be delivered, on a population basis, to the states and territories

* The Morrison government is reportedly finalising a $5 billion economic stimulus package including reducing deeming rates for pensioners, providing local councils with funding and expanding business instant asset write-offs.

TRAVEL BAN

* Travel bans have been extended to include South Korea, along with China and Iran

* People flying in from Italy will undergo advanced screening for the virus before being allowed entry into Australia

GLOBAL IMPACT:

* The number of countries affected by coronavirus has grown to 95. 

* 105,000 people have now been formally diagnosed with coronavirus. 

* More than 3600 have died.

SYMPTOMS AND HEALTH

* Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath and fatigue. It can produce pneumonia.

* It’s spread by a cough or sneeze droplets from an infected person.

* Washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze are recommended 

* People must self-isolate for 14 days if they’ve been in contact with someone confirmed to have the virus

* If you need to see a doctor, ring ahead and wear a mask to your appointment.

