Epping Boy's High School has been forced to shut after a year 11 student tested positive to Covid-19 Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest facts and figures on coronavirus

By AAP

March 7, 2020

2020-03-07 18:24:16

CORONAVIRUS – FACTS AND FIGURES

AUSTRALIA HAS HAD 58 CONFIRMED CASES

* A Year 11 student at Sydney’s Epping Boys High School has tested positive to COVID-19, leading the school to be shut

* Authorities don’t yet know how the boy contracted the disease. The son of a Ryde Hospital healthcare worker, who was in contact with the 53-year-old doctor with coronavirus, his parent is not ill.

* Also in NSW, a second aged care worker and a further three residents have been infected at Dorothy Henderson Lodge, where earlier in the week a 95-year-old woman died from the virus.

* Four Australians have been caught up in yet another cruise-ship emergency, this time off the coast of California on the Grand Princess. 

* Of the confirmed 58 cases, 22 are reported to have recovered and two have died

* Confirmed cases in NSW have more than doubled to 28

DEAL WITH THE STATES

* The estimated health costs of dealing with the virus are $1 billion

* The Morrison government has committed to a 50-50 funding deal with the states and territories to pay half the additional costs incurred by handling the coronavirus

* An immediate $100 million advance payment will be delivered, on a population basis, to the states and territories

TRAVEL BAN

* Travel bans have been extended to include South Korea, along with China and Iran

* People flying in from Italy will undergo advanced screening for the virus before being allowed entry into Australia

GLOBAL IMPACT:

* About 85 countries have been impacted by the virus, which first emerged in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province in December.

* There have been 95,265 confirmed cases, mostly in China, and more than 3350 deaths

SYMPTOMS AND HEALTH

* Symptoms of COVID-19 include a fever, coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath and fatigue. It can produce pneumonia.

* It’s spread by cough or sneeze droplets from an infected person.

* Washing your hands and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze are recommended provensions

* People must self-isolate for 14 days if they’ve been in contact with someone confirmed to have the virus

* If you need to see a doctor, ring ahead and wear a mask to your appointment.

