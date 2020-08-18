Discover Australian Associated Press

Two of Sydney's latest locally-acquired virus cases are linked to Our Lady of Mercy College. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Latest NSW COVID-19 numbers

By Maureen Dettre

August 18, 2020

2020-08-18 14:20:51

NSW CORONAVIRUS CASES IN THE 24 HOURS TO 8PM SUNDAY

* Seven new cases diagnosed

* Six locally acquired

* One is a traveller in hotel quarantine

* Three of the locally aquired cases were close contacts of those linked to Chopstixs restaurant at Smithfield RSL

* Two were close contacts of a case linked to Our Lady of Mercy College at Parramatta

* There were 10,806 COVID- 19 tests on Sunday

MOST RECENT VENUES ATTENDED BY POSITIVE CASES

* Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday, 11 August and Wednesday, 12 August between 8.30am and 12.30pm

* Woolworths Metro North Strathfield on Saturday, 8 August between 12.50pm and 1.15pm

* DFO Homebush on Saturday 8 August between 10:45am and 12pm

THERE ARE 117 CASES BEING TREATED BY NSW HEALTH

*  Seven in ICU

TOTAL NSW NUMBERS

* 3768 cases

* 54 deaths

* 1,843,786 tests

SOURCE: NSW Health

Latest sport

rugby league

Johnson believes Proctor's no-bite claim

Shaun Johnson has broken his silence on Kevin Proctor's biting charge, saying he believes his New Zealand teammate did not bite him.

Australian rules football

Broken hand ends Dane Rampe's AFL season

Sydney's injury crisis has deepened after the AFL club revealed co-captain Dane Rampe broke his right hand again and will miss the rest of the season.

Australian rules football

Tigers find a way in tight Suns AFL win

Tom Lynch could be in strife with the AFL's match review officer after Richmond came from behind to beat Gold Coast at the Gabba by 21 points on Monday.

Australian rules football

Lynch faces AFL scrutiny over Collins hit

Richmond may have to do without Tom Lynch for their AFL clash with Essendon after an incident that could land him in hot water with the match review officer.

Australian rules football

Mihocek could play in Pies' next AFL game

Tests have cleared Brody Mihocek of serious damage after a dangerous collision left him concussed during Saturday's AFL loss to Melbourne.

