Latest on global spread of coronavirus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
European Union leaders have agreed in a conference call for a 30-day entry ban to the bloc. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on global spread of coronavirus

By AAP

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 07:03:15

The latest on the world’s coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 190,000 people and killed more than 7,500.

* In the US, New York City residents have been told they should be prepared for the possibility of a shelter-in-place order within days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday. De Blasio said no decision had been made yet, but he wants city and state officials to make a decision within 48 hours, given the fast spread of the coronavirus.

* Serbia has introduced a country-wide dusk-to-dawn curfew for all citizens and banned people older than 65 from leaving their households as part of an emergency law intended to fight the spread of coronavirus in the Balkan country. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced one of Europe’s harshest measures on Tuesday, saying they were intended to save lives. He said that the army is taking over hospitals, border checkpoints and 17 immigration centres in Serbia.

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel said late on Tuesday that European Union leaders had agreed in a conference call to the Commission’s proposal for an entry ban to the bloc, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland and Britain, with “very, very limited exceptions” for 30 days. Germany will implement the decision immediately. The countries also agreed on the need to ensure continued cross-border travel for commuters, she said. Merkel said that there will be “grave, very grave consequences” for European economies as a result of the outbreak and that was one of the reasons to safeguard the flow of goods.

* Trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange was halted for 15 minutes after the key index fell by 7.12 per cent, triggering an automatic halt. The fall contrasted with sharp gains in US markets happening at the same time.

* Italy, the second hardest-hit country after China in the world’s coronavirus pandemic, has announced a new figures that show it has one-third of the world’s total deaths from the new virus. Italy on Tuesday added more than 3500 new positive cases, bringing its total to 31,506. In addition, another 345 people with the virus have died, bringing Italy’s total deaths to 2503. Italy, which has the world’s second-oldest population after Japan, has been blindsided by the virus that appears to be much more deadly for the elderly and the infirm. The Doctors Without Borders charity says Italy lacks key medical equipment like protective gloves or masks. “Nearly 1700 healthcare workers, or 8 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases in Italy have been infected whilst tirelessly caring for the rising number of severely ill patients who require long-term hospitalisation,” the group said.

* Spain, the fourth hardest-hit country, has requested medical supplies from China. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez spoke as Beijing was preparing its first shipment of aid to the European country, according to the Chinese embassy in Madrid. Sanchez said the call for Chinese aid had been made a week earlier and that it was a subject he discussed with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call on Tuesday. A spokesman from China’s embassy in Spain said authorities in Beijing were readying a shipment of test kits, surgical masks and protection glasses.

* The US administration is urging the country’s construction companies to donate their inventories of safety masks to hospitals and forgo new orders. US Vice President Mike Pence said the single-use N95 masks, which are designed to filter 95 per cent of airborne particles and commonly used in the construction industry, are “perfectly acceptable” for hospital use.

* South Africa says a cruise ship has been quarantined outside the port of Cape Town as a precaution after a crew member of a cargo ship who shared a flight with some passengers showed coronavirus symptoms.

* The Trump admiration is allowing people in the US to delay paying their taxes. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and President Donald Trump also said during a White House briefing that they want to send cheques to people in the next two weeks in an effort to curb the economic impact of the pandemic

* Brazil has recorded its first death related to the new coronavirus outbreak, according to Sao Paulo state’s government. Authorities do not know where the patient was infected. Brazil has 234 confirmed cases of the virus, more than half in Sao Paulo.

* As clocks around France struck noon, the police patrols commenced, stopping anyone outside to try to contain the spreading virus.France’s government ordered the confinement as the number of virus cases topped 6600, including 148 deaths.

Latest sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

Australian rules football

AFL facing entire an season without fans

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan acknowledges the whole 2020 competition could be played behind closed doors as games proceed amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFLW goes straight into finals mode

The AFLW's last two rounds will not be played, with the competition going straight into finals mode this weekend amid the coronavirus crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL to survive through unprecedented 2020

An AFL season that "will not look like any other" will start on time when Richmond host Carlton at the MCG on Thursday night in a coronavirus-affected schedule.

sport

AFL to go ahead, sports reel from COVID-19

The AFL season will begin on time on Thursday night as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreck havoc on sports events around the globe.

news

politics

Aussies face unprecedented virus measures

More economic support is on the way to lessen the blow caused by coronavirus as Australia faces unprecedented measures to slow the spread of the disease.

sport

virus diseases

IOC chief moves to ease Tokyo Games fears

The IOC will act in a responsible way in the interest of athletes' concerns ahead of the Tokyo Games, president Thomas Bach insists.

world

health

Trump taps powers to boost virus response

Donald Trump has described himself as a "wartime president" as coronavirus cases surge and markets fall in the United States.