Australians don't need a test unless they've returned from travel or in contact of a confirmed case. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Australia deals with coronavirus outbreak

By Paul Osborne

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 15:14:00

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS

FACTS AND FIGURES

* 114,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, in 107 countries

* 1000 dead

* Three dead out of 100 cases identified in Australia

* More than half of the Australian cases have recovered

* Sydney is considered the worst-affected city

TRAVEL

* Bans in place for China, Iran and South Korean visitors

* Expert opinion has been sought on reviewing Italy travel advisories, which are expected to be updated on Wednesday

THE FUTURE

* Doctors think it is unlikely people who have recovered would be susceptible to reinfection

* Telehealth solutions are being developed

* Private sector involvement in providing pathology services will be announced in coming days

* The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will be making a recommendation about whether healthcare workers should be tested in some circumstances

* Australians don’t need a test unless they are a returned traveller, or unless they are a contact of a confirmed case

* The virus hotline will get increased staff to cope with call volume

* 14-day isolation period will continue.

