Australia deals with coronavirus outbreak

LATEST ON CORONAVIRUS
FACTS AND FIGURES
* 114,000 cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, in 107 countries
* 1000 dead
* Three dead out of 100 cases identified in Australia
* More than half of the Australian cases have recovered
* Sydney is considered the worst-affected city
TRAVEL
* Bans in place for China, Iran and South Korean visitors
* Expert opinion has been sought on reviewing Italy travel advisories, which are expected to be updated on Wednesday
THE FUTURE
* Doctors think it is unlikely people who have recovered would be susceptible to reinfection
* Telehealth solutions are being developed
* Private sector involvement in providing pathology services will be announced in coming days
* The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee will be making a recommendation about whether healthcare workers should be tested in some circumstances
* Australians don’t need a test unless they are a returned traveller, or unless they are a contact of a confirmed case
* The virus hotline will get increased staff to cope with call volume
* 14-day isolation period will continue.