Latest on the spread of coronavirus

THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS:

DEATHS/INFECTIONS

* More than 107,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 3600 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

* Mainland China, where the outbreak began, has seen at least 3097 deaths, but the epidemic is now spreading faster elsewhere.

EUROPE

* Italy ordered a virtual lockdown across a swathe of its wealthy north on Sunday, including the financial capital Milan.

* The number of deaths in Italy jumped to 366 from 233 on Saturday, officials said on Sunday. Total cases reached 7375, up from 5883.

* Nineteen people in France have died, authorities said on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases has increased by around 500 over the weekend.

* Germany had 902 confirmed cases by Sunday afternoon. There were just 66 cases on February 29. Health Minister Jens Spahn called on organisers of large public events to cancel them and urged people to stay at home.

* The number of cases in Britain has risen to 273, the Department of Health said on Sunday, up from 209 a day earlier, and the biggest one-day increase so far.

* Bulgaria reported its first four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

* Moldova has reported its first confirmed coronavirus case, the Health Ministry said late on Saturday.

* Malta reported its first case on Saturday – a 12-year-old Italian girl who lives on the island.

AMERICAS

* US passengers on the cruise ship Grand Princess will be sent for testing to at least four quarantine centres, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said on Sunday.

* Americans, especially those who are vulnerable, may need to stop attending big gatherings as the coronavirus spreads through US communities, a top health official said.

* A patient diagnosed with coronavirus died in Argentina on Saturday, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.

* Paraguay has registered its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

ASIA

* The mayor of Daegu, the city hardest hit in South Korea’s outbreak, expressed hope the numbers of new cases may be dropping, after the rate of increase slowed to its lowest in 10 days. Authorities reported 272 new cases, giving a total of 7313 in the country, with 50 dead.

* The spread continues to slow in China. According to China’s National Health Commission, cases fell by roughly half on Saturday from the day before. Of the 44 new confirmed cases, 41 were discovered in Wuhan, the origin of the virus’ outbreak. Chinese cities are gradually relaxing quarantine measures put in place over a month ago.

* Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases, two of them in people recently returned from Italy.

* The Maldives has curbed movement on several resort islands after the country reported its first two cases of coronavirus.

* Japan’s health minister said testing capacity would increase by the end of the month, as national health insurance begins to cover it. The number of infections in Japan has risen to 1159 cases.

* Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, officials said on Saturday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iran said 194 people had died from coronavirus and 6566 were now infected.

* A 60-year-old German tourist has died in Egypt, becoming its first fatality from the new coronavirus.

* Saudi Arabia on Sunday imposed a temporary lockdown on its eastern Qatif province, home to a large Shi’ite Muslim population, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

* Thirteen Americans quarantined in a West Bank hotel on suspicion of having caught the coronavirus have tested negative and will leave soon, a Palestinian official said.

* Cameroon and Togo confirmed their first cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the number of countries in sub-Saharan Africa reporting infections to five.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* China’s exports contracted sharply in the first two months of the year, and imports slowed, as the health crisis triggered by the coronavirus outbreak caused massive disruptions to business operations, global supply chains and economic activity.

* The outbreak likely halved China’s economic growth in the current quarter compared with the previous three months, a Reuters poll found.

* Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government will create a special loan program to offer zero-interest loans to companies hit by fallout from the coronavirus epidemic.

* The European Central Bank has told most of its more than 3500 staff to work from home on Monday to test how it could cope with a shutdown over coronavirus concerns.

* The Asian Development Bank said the outbreak could slash global economic output by 0.1-0.4 per cent, with financial losses forecast to reach between $US77 billion and $US347 billion.

* The cost of insuring exposure to sovereign as well as corporate debt rose almost across the board on Friday as the spread of coronavirus raised the prospect of debt distress and government bailouts.