Latest on the worldwide coronavirus spread

A World Health Organisation-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $US31.3 billion ($A45.5 billion) in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 489,398​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2am AEST on Saturday.

EUROPE

* Families of elderly Spanish virus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the national political balance.

* Britain’s official death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 186 to 43,414, the Department of Health said on Friday.

* Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the pandemic by phone, Athens and Ankara said – rare such contact for two neighbours at odds over a range of issues.

AMERICAS

* With new cases surging in Texas and Florida, officials ordered bars to close again and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants, setting back efforts to reopen their economies.

* The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazil’s interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called “boomerang effect”, as a lack of specialised medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centres.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticised states that reopened their economies before getting the virus under control, saying there was “undeniable, irrefutable evidence” those states made a mistake.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan recorded on Friday more than 100 new infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown, Kyodo News reported.

* Australia will stick with plans to further ease coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, despite a spike in infections in Victoria.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa will allow casinos and cinemas to reopen and restaurants to resume sit-down meals on Monday in a further easing of lockdown restrictions despite a sharp rise in infections.

* Israel and the United Arab Emirates will cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus, the two countries said on Thursday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is probably the world’s leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the WHO’s chief scientist said.

* Vaxart Inc said it would test its experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys infected with the coronavirus in a study funded by the Trump administration’s vaccine-acceleration program called “Operation Warp Speed”.

* The US will ship more of Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral treatment remdesivir to states experiencing an increase in cases.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Mexico’s economy shrank by a record 17 per cent during April as the lockdown devastated economic activity, official data showed.

* International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus could ultimately test the Fund’s $US1 trillion ($A1.45 trillion) in total resources, “but we’re not there yet”.

* The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls, with the ongoing recession expected to be deeper than predicted.