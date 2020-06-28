Discover Australian Associated Press

The World Health Organisation is asking for help to raise funds for tests, treatments and vaccines. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on the worldwide coronavirus spread

By AAP

June 28, 2020

2020-06-28 07:44:15

A World Health Organisation-led coalition fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is asking government and private sector donors to help raise $US31.3 billion ($A45.5 billion) in the next 12 months to develop and deliver tests, treatments and vaccines for the disease.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* More than 9.66 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 489,398​ have died, a Reuters tally showed as of 2am AEST on Saturday.

EUROPE

* Families of elderly Spanish virus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the national political balance.

* Britain’s official death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 186 to 43,414, the Department of Health said on Friday.

* Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the pandemic by phone, Athens and Ankara said – rare such contact for two neighbours at odds over a range of issues.

AMERICAS

* With new cases surging in Texas and Florida, officials ordered bars to close again and imposed tighter restrictions on restaurants, setting back efforts to reopen their economies.

* The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazil’s interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called “boomerang effect”, as a lack of specialised medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centres.

* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticised states that reopened their economies before getting the virus under control, saying there was “undeniable, irrefutable evidence” those states made a mistake.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan recorded on Friday more than 100 new infections for the first time since May 9, hitting its highest daily total since it eased a lockdown, Kyodo News reported.

* Australia will stick with plans to further ease coronavirus curbs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, despite a spike in infections in Victoria.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South Africa will allow casinos and cinemas to reopen and restaurants to resume sit-down meals on Monday in a further easing of lockdown restrictions despite a sharp rise in infections.

* Israel and the United Arab Emirates will cooperate in the fight against the coronavirus, the two countries said on Thursday.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate is probably the world’s leading candidate and most advanced in terms of development, the WHO’s chief scientist said.

* Vaxart Inc said it would test its experimental oral COVID-19 vaccine on monkeys infected with the coronavirus in a study funded by the Trump administration’s vaccine-acceleration program called “Operation Warp Speed”.

* The US will ship more of Gilead Sciences Inc’s antiviral treatment remdesivir to states experiencing an increase in cases.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Mexico’s economy shrank by a record 17 per cent during April as the lockdown devastated economic activity, official data showed.

* International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the global economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus could ultimately test the Fund’s $US1 trillion ($A1.45 trillion) in total resources, “but we’re not there yet”.

* The outlook for a global economic recovery over the past month has worsened or at best stayed about the same, according to a firm majority of economists in Reuters polls, with the ongoing recession expected to be deeper than predicted.

