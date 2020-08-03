Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Authorities say they will test the entire city of Danang for coronavirus. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on the worldwide spread of COVID-19

By AAP

August 3, 2020

2020-08-03 20:16:27

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* Top congressional Democrats are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the US economy to ease the heavy toll, both sides say, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed expired.

* The coronavirus death toll in Latin America passed 200,000 on Saturday night, underlining the region’s status as one of the global epicentres of the pandemic.

* Major League Baseball postponed wekend games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers after initial rapid tests showed another player and “multiple” staff may have COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date.

* Vietnam’s coastal city of Danang plans to test its entire population of 1.1 million people for coronavirus, as 40 new cases linked to the tourist hot spot were reported across the country.

* The Philippines’ health department said on Sunday it would update its COVID-19 plan within a week and sought to beef up the healthcare workforce in the capital Manila.

* Seven Chinese health officials were due to arrive in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing as the city races to halt a third wave of illness.

EUROPE

* Thousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions in Germany, saying they violated people’s rights and freedoms.

* Russia reported 5,427 new cases on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850,870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it regards as high risk due to the spread of coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Two thirds of British businesses say they are now “fully operational” after lockdown, up from half in June.

* LATAM Airlines will fire at least 2700 workers in Brazil, including pilots, as the bankrupt carrier struggles to cut costs.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide down Western Bulldogs in AFL

Port Adelaide defeated the Western Bulldogs by 13 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Todd Payten eyes Cowboys NRL coaching gig

Interim Warriors NRL coach Todd Peyten has turned down an offer to take the full-time role and hopes to land the vacant North Queensland position.

Australian rules football

Cotchin doing it 'tough' since AFL breach

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin has been struggling since his wife Brooke's visit to a day spa saw the AFL fine the Tigers, his coach Damien Hardwick says.

Australian rules football

Tasmania rules out hosting AFL games

The AFL will need to move the round-12 game between North Melbourne and Brisbane after Tasmania's decision to keep its borders closed until the end of August.

rugby league

Fans cut at Sunshine Coast NRL venue

The capacity of fans permitted into Sunshine Coast Stadium to watch Melbourne games will be cut by 1000 after the NRL raised concerns with the state government.

news

health

Retail hit hard amid Vic virus measures

The Victorian government has announced a sweeping shutdown of retail as well as tight restrictions on construction to curb the city's coronavirus outbreak.

sport

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide down Western Bulldogs in AFL

Port Adelaide defeated the Western Bulldogs by 13 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

world

virus diseases

India reports 55,000 new virus cases

India has posted a near-daily record 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, while Japan's numbers continue to rise and the death toll in Latin America has passed 200,000.