Latest on the worldwide spread of COVID-19

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

AMERICAS

* Top congressional Democrats are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the US economy to ease the heavy toll, both sides say, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed expired.

* The coronavirus death toll in Latin America passed 200,000 on Saturday night, underlining the region’s status as one of the global epicentres of the pandemic.

* Major League Baseball postponed wekend games between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers after initial rapid tests showed another player and “multiple” staff may have COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria declared a state of disaster on Sunday and imposed a nightly curfew for the capital Melbourne as part of its harshest movement restrictions to date.

* Vietnam’s coastal city of Danang plans to test its entire population of 1.1 million people for coronavirus, as 40 new cases linked to the tourist hot spot were reported across the country.

* The Philippines’ health department said on Sunday it would update its COVID-19 plan within a week and sought to beef up the healthcare workforce in the capital Manila.

* Seven Chinese health officials were due to arrive in Hong Kong on Sunday, the first members of a 60-person team that will carry out widespread testing as the city races to halt a third wave of illness.

EUROPE

* Thousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest coronavirus restrictions in Germany, saying they violated people’s rights and freedoms.

* Russia reported 5,427 new cases on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 850,870, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Kuwait has banned until further notice commercial flights to 31 countries it regards as high risk due to the spread of coronavirus.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Two thirds of British businesses say they are now “fully operational” after lockdown, up from half in June.

* LATAM Airlines will fire at least 2700 workers in Brazil, including pilots, as the bankrupt carrier struggles to cut costs.