Tokyo residents have been urged not to travel beyond its borders as new infections again topped 100. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

By AAP

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 23:00:09

Global coronavirus cases have marked another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months, exceeding 11 million on Friday according to a Reuters tally.

EUROPE

* People could get a drink in a pub, have a meal in a restaurant or get a haircut for the first time in over three months on Saturday as England took its biggest steps yet towards resumption of normal life.

* Spain’s northeastern region of Catalonia enforced a new lockdown on more than 200,000 people, after several new coronavirus outbreaks were detected.

* Russia reported 6632 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally of infections to 674,515.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* India recorded its highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases, with over 22,000 new cases and 442 deaths, as infections rose in the western and southern parts of the country amid heavy monsoon rains.

* Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike urged residents of the Japanese capital not to travel beyond its borders as new infections topped 100 for a third day, public broadcaster NHK reported.

* Australia’s second most-populous state, Victoria, reported its biggest jump in cases since late March, forcing the expansion of stay-at-home orders to more Melbourne suburbs and the complete lockdown of nine public housing towers.

AMERICAS

* Alabama and six other US states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida’s most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push toward mandating mask-wearing in public.

* Mexico’s health ministry on Friday reported 6740 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 654 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 245,251 cases and 29,843 deaths.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus.

* Ghana’s deputy trade and industry minister Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned for violating self-isolation measures after testing positive, the president said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Brazilian health regulator Anvisa approved clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac, according to an official gazette publication.

* Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a US study testing it in the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Italy is considering fiscal measures to spur investments in the auto and tourism industries, two of the sectors that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Saturday.

* Argentina’s economy is expected to contract by 12 per cent in 2020, a monthly central bank poll of analysts showed on Friday, worse than the previous estimate of a 9.4 per cent decline, as output is ravaged by coronavirus measures.

Australian rules football

Finlayson, Himmelberg help GWS down Hawks

GWS forwards Jeremy Finlayson and Harry Himmelberg have kicked four goals each to help their side defeat Hawthorn by 34 points in round five of the AFL season.

rugby league

Fonua-Blake apologises for abusing referee

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has apologised to an NRL referee for an expletive abuse after he sent off in his team's 14-12 loss to Newcastle.

rugby league

Newcastle rediscover true grit in NRL

Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien has saluted the Knights' rediscovered grit after their controversial 14-12 NRL win over Manly at Brookvale on Sunday night.

Australian rules football

Demons frustrated as injury-hit Tigers win

Melbourne have slipped to 17th on the ladder after Richmond overcame a long casualty list to score a 27-point win at the MCG.

Australian rules football

Tigers close to finalising AFL hub squad

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

politics

Eden-Monaro a 'fantastic victory':Albanese

Labor's Kristy McBain has claimed victory in the federal seat of Eden-Monaro, just pipping Liberal Fiona Kotvojs, after a hard-fought battle.

politics

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism