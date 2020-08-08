Discover Australian Associated Press

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tested positive for Covid-19  just as he was due to meet Donald Trump. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

By AAP

August 8, 2020

2020-08-08 04:40:20

EUROPE

*There’s concern about marked spikes in new daily cases in France, Spain and the Netherlands.

* Switzerland expanded its list of countries from which people arriving must go into quarantine to everywhere outside Europe’s Schengen zone, barring a score of exceptions.

* A few European countries including Austria, Norway and Denmark, have introduced “sweetheart visas” that exempt couples from travel bans.

*Face coverings will be mandatory in all public enclosed spaces in Northern Ireland from Monday.

AMERICAS

*Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, an early advocate among Republicans of wearing masks and other pandemic precautions, has tested positive for coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

* White House health experts are warning of an increase in the percentage of people testing positive in US cities including Boston, Chicago and Washington.

* Hundreds of migrant children rapidly expelled from the United States under a coronavirus immigration policy are returning to shelters in Guatemala where testing and bed capacity are regularly stretched to their limits.

* More than 70,000 medical workers have caught the coronavirus in Mexico, where the death toll is now the third-highest worldwide, behind the United States and Brazil.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Ministers from a trans-Pacific trade bloc have agreed to cooperate to fight protectionism and maintain supply chains amid the pandemic.

* Australia will make it easier to qualify for wage subsidies following a surge in infections, its prime minister will say on Friday.

* A recent spate of suicides among migrant workers in Singapore has raised concerns over the mental health of thousands of low-paid workers who have been confined to their dormitories because of COVID-19.

* Hiroshima marked the 75th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing, with ceremonies scaled down due to the coronavirus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Ten countries account for 80 per cent of the testing taking place across Africa, a regional body said, indicating that little testing is taking place in many countries.

* No Turkish hospitals are operating at capacity because of the pandemic, the health minister said after Reuters quoted doctors saying some dedicated intensive care units were full.

* Turkish women did four times as much household and care work as men during lockdowns, research supported by the United Nations Development Program showed.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* US President Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday aimed at boosting American drug manufacturing and lowering drug prices, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said.

* An Israeli research institute overseen by the Defence Ministry intends to begin human trials for a potential vaccine as early as October.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Stocks slipped on Thursday as investors waited for signs of agreement on a US aid package to counter damage from the pandemic, with poor corporate earnings reports also weighing on European shares.

Haotong Li claims PGA Championship lead

China's Haotong Li has fired a bogey-free five-under-par 65 to claim the second-round clubhouse lead at the US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

rugby league

Warriors put Manly in top-eight trouble

The Warriors have shocked Manly 26-22 at Lottoland, souring Des Hasler's 400th game as an NRL coach and leaving the Sea Eagles in danger of missing the finals.

Australian rules football

Port Adelaide's true test awaits: coach

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says his AFL ladder leaders face a true test of their premiership credentials when they host Richmond at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Bennett fined $20,000 for bubble breach

Wayne Bennett has been fined $20,000 and Paul Vaughan $10,000 as three Brisbane coaches - including Allan Langer - were caught breaking biosecurity rules.

rugby league

Broncos staff trio to undergo COVID tests

Three Brisbane staff members including Allan Langer will not travel with the team for Friday's NRL match against South Sydney due to a potential COVID breach.

Vic health workers seek better protection

As Victoria's healthcare worker COVID-19 cases climb, doctors and nurses alike are calling for increased protections.

Plane skids off runway in India; 16 dead

An Air India Express flight has crashed while landing in Kerala, southern India, with 16 confirmed dead, and many others badly injured.