Britain will quickly quarantine tourist arrivals if data supports the move. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

By AAP

August 12, 2020

2020-08-12 00:28:17

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Britain will quickly quarantine arrivals from specific countries if data supports such a move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

* A junior British health minister says it is a national priority for children to return to school after months away from the classroom.

* Atletico Madrid say the rest of their squad has tested negative for COVID-19 and they will resume training ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals in Portugal, after two players tested positive on Sunday.

AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump says US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, want to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief.

* US Health Secretary Alex Azar says any US vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 will be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the US need has been satisfied.

* Indicators point to Brazil, which has the world’s second highest number of infections, facing continued pressure on its healthcare system, WHO says.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia has recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths although a slowdown in new cases has given hope a second wave in the state of Victoria may have peaked.

* A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 infections among its staff in the past two months, as cases in the country surged past 2.2 million.

* The Red Cross has been training more than 43,000 volunteers to North Korea, including to the locked-down city of Kaesong, to help fight the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Namibian government will for the first time auction its 60 per cent share of the country’s annual horse mackerel and hake output, as it scrambles to raise funds for equipment and medicines.

* Thousands of Israelis have rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence as anger mounts over corruption allegations and his handling of the pandemic crisis.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* CureVac, one of Germany’s leading contenders to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, aims to raise up to $US245 million ($A342 million) in an initial public offering in the US.

* Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5000 people for a vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Share markets and oil prices have risen as stronger industrial activity in China offers signs the country is recovering from the pandemic, outweighing jitters over US-Sino trade tensions.

* Italian bank lending to firms rose sharply in June as businesses resuming activity after a prolonged lockdown tapped government-guaranteed loans.

* German companies expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months, as Europe’s largest economy battles to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn.

soccer

City blow lead, draw with Reds in A-League

Adelaide United have mounted a brave comeback to draw 2-2 with Melbourne City, who blew a chance to claim outright second spot on the A-League table.

Australian rules football

Collingwood cruise to AFL win over Crows

Collingwood have overcome a halftime deficit to defeat Adelaide by 24 points in their AFL match at Adelaide Oval.

rugby league

Brisbane set to sack NRL star Pangai Jr

Brisbane are reportedly set to tear up the NRL contract of Tevita Pangai Jr following a biosecurity breach.

rugby league

Dragons select Norman for Eels' NRL clash

With his job reportedly on the line, St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has picked Corey Norman for the Dragons' NRL match against Parramatta.

Australian rules football

Hawkins' five sinks Saints in AFL fizzer

Geelong have kicked the game's last nine goals to emphatically end St Kilda's four-game AFL winning streak.

homicide

Wife's death threat after Hawi murder

Former bikie boss Mick Hawi and the man accused of executing him at a Sydney gym were close friends before falling out on a fishing trip, a jury has heard.

world

virus diseases

Putin: Russia approves first virus vaccine

President Vladimir Putin says Russia's health ministry has given regulatory approval for the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.