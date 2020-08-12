Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Britain will quickly quarantine arrivals from specific countries if data supports such a move, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says.

* A junior British health minister says it is a national priority for children to return to school after months away from the classroom.

* Atletico Madrid say the rest of their squad has tested negative for COVID-19 and they will resume training ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals in Portugal, after two players tested positive on Sunday.

AMERICAS

* President Donald Trump says US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, want to make a deal on coronavirus-related economic relief.

* US Health Secretary Alex Azar says any US vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 will be shared fairly with the rest of the world, once the US need has been satisfied.

* Indicators point to Brazil, which has the world’s second highest number of infections, facing continued pressure on its healthcare system, WHO says.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia has recorded its biggest one-day rise in COVID-19 deaths although a slowdown in new cases has given hope a second wave in the state of Victoria may have peaked.

* A well-known Hindu temple in India has seen more than 700 infections among its staff in the past two months, as cases in the country surged past 2.2 million.

* The Red Cross has been training more than 43,000 volunteers to North Korea, including to the locked-down city of Kaesong, to help fight the pandemic.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Namibian government will for the first time auction its 60 per cent share of the country’s annual horse mackerel and hake output, as it scrambles to raise funds for equipment and medicines.

* Thousands of Israelis have rallied outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence as anger mounts over corruption allegations and his handling of the pandemic crisis.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* CureVac, one of Germany’s leading contenders to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, aims to raise up to $US245 million ($A342 million) in an initial public offering in the US.

* Saudi Arabia will soon begin Phase III clinical trials on around 5000 people for a vaccine developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Share markets and oil prices have risen as stronger industrial activity in China offers signs the country is recovering from the pandemic, outweighing jitters over US-Sino trade tensions.

* Italian bank lending to firms rose sharply in June as businesses resuming activity after a prolonged lockdown tapped government-guaranteed loans.

* German companies expect public life to be restricted for a further 8.5 months, as Europe’s largest economy battles to recover from a pandemic-induced downturn.